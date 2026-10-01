Woolworths Shuts Down 9-Year-Old “Bunch” Product Testing Community

Woolworths has abruptly discontinued Bunch, its nine-year-old online member community that allowed over 85,000 users to test free products and share reviews, transitioning the platform to a read-only state without prior warning for active participants.

The Bottom Line

Woolworths has shuttered the core interactive features of its nine-year-old Bunch community platform, leaving members unable to post new reviews or recipes.

The sudden platform wind-down does not affect the Everyday Rewards loyalty program or accumulated member points.

Bunch previously boasted over 85,000 members and was recently named “Most Engaged Community” at the 2026 Global CMX Community Industry Awards.

Woolworths Halts Nine-Year Community Experiment

Australian retail giant Woolworths has brought its long-running member community Bunch to an abrupt end, yeeyi reported. The platform, which operated for approximately nine years, invited registered shoppers to receive free product samples, test items at home, and submit public reviews, recipes, and discussion posts. While public landing pages still display the original platform overview, core interactive features have been disabled. Participating members reported discovering the change only after receiving notifications that the site had transitioned into a restricted read-only mode.

Loyalty Points Remain Unaffected by Bunch Closure

The shutdown is strictly limited to the Bunch engagement community and leaves the broader Woolworths Everyday Rewards system entirely operational. Everyday Rewards members continue to accumulate points across Woolworths, BIG W, and participating partner brands at the standard rate of at least one point per dollar spent. Accumulated balances of 2,000 points remain redeemable for $10 in Everyday Rewards Dollars or transferable to Qantas Points, ensuring customer point balances and core loyalty cards face no automatic disruption.

Award-Winning Platform Shuts Down Interactive Access

The sudden discontinuation arrives shortly after external recognition for the platform’s high user engagement. Woolworths previously reported that Bunch had attracted a base of over 85,000 members who utilized the space to discuss food, testing, and cooking experiences. The community received the “Most Engaged Community” honor at the 2026 Global CMX Community Industry Awards. Despite this recognized digital engagement, the retailer has opted to discontinue the foundational interactive operations that sustained the user-generated review network for nearly a decade.