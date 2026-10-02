Seamus Power Struggles with Inconsistent First Round at Bank of Utah Championship

Seamus Power Posts One-Under 70 at Bank of Utah Championship

Ireland’s Seamus Power opened with a one-under-par 70 at the Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort, leaving him seven shots behind clubhouse co-leaders Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Stephen Jaegar, David Lipsky, and Stephen Fisk. Despite converting six birdies, Power struggled through an inconsistent back nine, highlighted by a double bogey on the 11th hole.

Fantasy & Market Impact Scoring Volatility: Power’s six-birdie round paired with a double bogey and three bogeys highlights a high variance profile.

Early Momentum Undone by Back-Nine Vulnerability

The Waterford man established early intent during his opening round at the Black Desert Resort layout, recording an immediate gain on the first hole. A subsequent dropped shot on the second was neutralized by red numbers at the fifth and ninth, bringing Power to the turn in two-under-par. But the inward nine saw a shift in momentum.

Danger materialized on the 11th hole, where he made a double bogey, six. Although Power manufactured a response with birdies at 14, 15, and 17, bogeys on 16 and 18 prevented him from capitalizing on a course yielding low scoring. Power is in a tie for 78th position at one-under alongside players like Patrick Rodgers, Max Greyserman, and Mackenzie Hughes.

Photo: espn.com

The First-Round Leaderboard Battle

While Power works to cut the deficit, the front-runners established a scoring pace on day one. Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Stephen Jaegar, David Lipsky, and Stephen Fisk hold the early lead by firing opening-round 63s to reach eight-under-par.

Player Round 1 Score To Par Position Sudarshan Yellamaraju 63 -8 T1 Stephen Jaegar 63 -8 T1 David Lipsky 63 -8 T1 Stephen Fisk 63 -8 T1 Seamus Power 70 -1 T78

Round Two Adjustments and Course Management

With four players setting the benchmark at eight-under, the imperative for the trailing group shifts to iron precision and minimizing compound errors. Power’s ability to generate six birdies proves the scoring opportunities are accessible on the Black Desert layout, provided he eliminates the mistakes on the inward stretch. As the second round gets underway, the primary question remains whether Power can erase a seven-stroke deficit.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.