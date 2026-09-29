2026 Bank of Utah Championship: Round 1 Tee Times and How to Watch

The PGA Tour’s 2026 FedExCup Fall schedule continues with the Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, featuring a $6 million purse and vital playing status implications. Running from Thursday, Oct. 1 to Sunday, Oct. 4, the tournament offers live television coverage via Golf Channel and streaming on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.

Fantasy & Market Impact Betting Favorite Focus: Jackson Koivun enters the week as the betting favorite following a strong 2-0-1 performance for the U.S. team at the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah.

Jackson Koivun enters the week as the betting favorite following a strong 2-0-1 performance for the U.S. team at the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah. Defending Champion Momentum: Michael Brennan returns to the Black Desert Resort layout where he captured his first PGA Tour victory last year.

Michael Brennan returns to the Black Desert Resort layout where he captured his first PGA Tour victory last year. Fall Field Stakes: Beyond the $1.08 million winner’s share, players across the $6 million field are fighting for 2027 playing status over the next two months.

Navigating the Black Desert Resort Layout and the FedExCup Fall Stakes

The PGA Tour heads west to Ivins, Utah, for the Bank of Utah Championship. Hosted at the par-71, 7,421-yard Black Desert Resort layout, this tournament marks the second of eight FedExCup Fall events, giving players a pivotal opportunity to improve their position and secure additional playing opportunities for next season.

Photo: golf.com

While participants this week are vying for a share of the $6 million prize pool, several competitors also rely on their results over the upcoming two months to secure their 2027 playing privileges. Aiming for a successful defense of his title, Michael Brennan heads back to Utah, the site of his breakthrough PGA Tour triumph from a year ago.

Broadcast Schedule and How to Watch Rounds 1 and 2

Golf Channel will provide exclusive TV coverage of the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship, airing live each day from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET from Thursday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 4. Fans can also stream live coverage online via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, with featured group coverage starting at 9:45 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday. Golf Channel’s telecasts will be available on Golfchannel.com and the Golf Channel app.

Additional live audio coverage is available via PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and online at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio, running from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on the weekend.

Key Tee Times and Featured Groupings for the Opening Rounds

The opening rounds bring high-profile groupings to the course. On Thursday morning, the featured groups include Michael Brennan, Jackson Koivun, and Ben James teeing off at 10:08 a.m. ET on the 10th tee, closely followed by Matt McCarty, Harry Hall, and Neal Shipley at 10:19 a.m. ET.

Photo: golfchannel.com

Later in the afternoon wave on Thursday, marquee pairings feature Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy, and Max Homa starting at 3:03 p.m. ET on the 1st tee, with Aldrich Potgieter, Tony Finau, and Eric Cole going out at 3:14 p.m. ET.

Tournament Detail Specification Event 2026 Bank of Utah Championship Venue Black Desert Resort (Ivins, Utah) Course Specs Par-71, 7,421 yards Dates Thursday, Oct. 1 – Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 Purse & Winner’s Share $6 million total purse ($1.08 million winner’s share)

Presidents Cup Momentum Transfers to the Desert

Following a finish at the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah—where the U.S. mounted a huge Sunday comeback to win their 11th title in a row—two competitors from that international showdown cross over to the Utah desert. International team representative Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who went 1-1-0 at Medinah, is in the field alongside Jackson Koivun, who went 2-0-1 to help secure the American victory.

Bank Of Utah Championship Picks, Bets | 2026 Presidents Cup Recap & Breakdown

With Koivun leading the betting odds and defending champion Brennan looking to repeat, the early rounds at Black Desert Resort will set the tone for a crucial stretch of autumn golf.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.