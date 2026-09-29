Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Expands After Her Death

One month after the death of Dolly Parton, the Imagination Library is expanding its international footprint to reach 157,000 children across London. Established in 1995, the program mails free, age-appropriate books monthly to children from birth until their fifth birthday, continuing a philanthropic legacy designed to foster early childhood education.

The Bottom Line

The Dollywood Foundation announced last week that the Imagination Library is expanding to serve 157,000 children across London, building upon its global reach across the United States, Canada, Britain, Australia, and Ireland.

Founded by Dolly Parton in 1995 in honor of her father, who couldn’t read or write, the program has gifted more than 300 million free books to young children.

Studies examining the program’s impact indicate that participating children were more likely to be read to and demonstrate more emerging literacy skills.

Expanding the Legacy in London

A month after Dolly Parton’s death, the Dollywood Foundation confirmed last week that her free book program for young children is scaling up its international operations. The expansion brings the Imagination Library to 157,000 children across London, continuing an initiative that mails an age-appropriate book every month to children from birth until their fifth birthday.

The program’s core mission remains centered on making books accessible and encouraging families to read together during critical developmental years. Dollywood Foundation President Jeff Conyers noted the enduring nature of Parton’s work following her passing. “She built things that could keep doing good in the world,” Conyers stated. “Our responsibility now is to care for what she entrusted to us.” A representative with the foundation also confirmed that additional program expansions remain in development.

Origins in Eastern Tennessee and Global Reach

Parton launched the organization in 1995 in honor of her father, who couldn’t read or write but was “one of the smartest people” she knew, as Parton often said. Her goal was to provide literature and foster a passion for reading among youngsters residing in her native county situated in eastern Tennessee.

To date, the Imagination Library has expanded its reach across the United States, Canada, Britain, Australia, and Ireland, gifting more than 300 million free books. Research evaluating the effects of the Imagination Library indicates that youths who obtained the volumes experienced increased rates of being read to and exhibited a higher count of developing literacy capabilities.

The Institutional Impact of the Imagination Library

Imagination Library Milestone Metrics Metric Category Recorded Data Inception Year 1995 Founding Motivation In honor of Parton’s father, who could not read or write Total Books Gifted More than 300 million free books Newest Expansion Target 157,000 children across London Target Demographic Children from birth until their 5th birthday

As the Dollywood Foundation moves forward following Parton’s death, leadership faces the task of managing an institutional footprint that spans multiple continents. With millions of books distributed globally and new urban expansions underway, the infrastructure built by the singer ensures that her educational advocacy will persist.