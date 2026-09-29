Crispy pan-fried tuna patties made from just a single can of tuna, one potato, and an egg require no flour or complex dough.

Essential Recipe Takeaways Core Components: One 170g can of drained tuna, a 250g boiled potato, and a single egg form the base.

One 170g can of drained tuna, a 250g boiled potato, and a single egg form the base. Crucial Technique: Removing excess moisture from both the potato and tuna prevents the patties from falling apart.

Removing excess moisture from both the potato and tuna prevents the patties from falling apart. Nutritional Value: 100 grams of drained tuna in its own water supplies roughly 22.9 grams of protein and only 0.4 grams of fat.

Mastering the Three-Ingredient Pan Fry

Quick weeknight dinners often demand endless preparation or heavy pantry stocks, but streamlined cooking continues to gain traction across home kitchens. Los Andes demonstrated that a humble combination of pantry staples can yield a satisfying texture without relying on standard binding flours. The trick to keeping these patties intact inside the skillet lies in eliminating surplus water before mixing the components.

Preparation begins with boiling a single large potato, roughly 250 grams in weight, after peeling and dicing it. Once tender, the potato chunks must drain thoroughly before returning briefly to a warm pot to evaporate lingering steam. Meanwhile, a 170-gram can of tuna needs complete draining, with any remaining liquid gently squeezed out to ensure a dense mixture.

Achieving the Ideal Skillet Crunch

Combining the mashed potato and dry tuna with one raw egg creates the base dough, which is seasoned with salt, pepper, and optional additions like parsley, garlic powder, or paprika. Shaping the mixture into four to five flat patties, each about 1.5 centimeters thick, prepares them for the heat. If the dough feels too soft to handle, resting it in the refrigerator for 20 to 30 minutes firms up the structure.

Ingredient Quantity Nutritional / Prep Note Tuna (Canned) 170 grams Supplies ~22.9g protein per 100g drained weight. Potato 250 grams (1 large) Provides natural structural binding when boiled and dried. Egg 1 whole Acts as the primary binder; must be fully cooked during frying.

Cooking requires a preheated, coated skillet with a single tablespoon of oil maintained at medium heat. Allowing the patties to cook undisturbed for about four minutes builds a stable, gold-brown crust. A wide spatula then assists in a careful flip to ensure the second side matches the first while fully cooking the egg component inside.

Pairing Options and Nutritional Profile

Balancing the savory profile of the fish requires a creamy contrast, making fresh dips like herb quark, sour cream, or tzatziki ideal accompaniments. Alternatively, a quick yogurt-lemon dip combining natural yogurt, lemon juice, and finely grated zest brightens the dish. According to data from the German Nutrient Database (Bundeslebensmittelschlüssel), 100 grams of drained tuna in its own juice yields roughly 96 kilocalories and minimal carbohydrates, though overall profiles shift depending on whether the fish is packed in oil or water.