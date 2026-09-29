Sweden Announces Women’s World Cup Playoff Squad with Returning Stars

Sweden head coach Tony Gustafsson has named his squad for the upcoming Women’s World Cup playoff matches against Lithuania, featuring the notable return of defender Nathalie Björn after a lengthy injury layoff. The matches are scheduled for October 9 and 13, marking a crucial step in the national team’s ongoing transition under Gustafsson’s leadership.

The Return of Nathalie Björn Bolsters Sweden’s Backline

Nathalie Björn returns to the international fold after missing Sweden’s recent fixtures due to a persistent injury. Gustafsson expressed clear satisfaction with her reintegration, noting her availability and fitness levels during her recent stint with Chelsea.

“It is tremendously pleasing that she is back. She has been selectable for the three matches at Chelsea, and actually has more match minutes in her than what she has played there,” said Gustafsson regarding Björn’s physical status.

Alongside Björn, midfielder Filippa Angeldahl also earns a spot in the squad despite facing her own fitness hurdles leading up to the announcement. The lingering questions surrounding Angeldahl’s readiness forced tactical adjustments in the squad composition, prompting Gustafsson to deploy Hanna Lundkvist in an unfamiliar central midfield role rather than her usual position as a fullback.

“There have been question marks about Filippa right up until the other day,” Gustafsson explained, citing the uncertainty that led him to list Lundkvist alongside Julia Zigiotti Olme in the center of the pitch. Both Lundkvist and Zigiotti Olme bring prior experience playing alongside each other in those central areas.

Navigating the Two-Tier Playoff Path to the World Cup

Sweden faces a rigorous qualification route to secure their spot at the upcoming World Cup tournament. The journey begins with the two-legged playoff series against Lithuania in October.

Should Sweden successfully navigate past Lithuania, a second and decisive playoff round awaits at the turn of the month in November and December. That final hurdle will pit the winner against either Scotland or Tjeckien (the Czech Republic) for the ultimate prize of a World Cup ticket.

Gustafsson remains pragmatic yet ambitious about the dual objective defining his tenure. “The assignment is crystal clear: We are going to build a new national team, at the same time as we qualify for the World Cup,” said Gustafsson.

The Complete Sweden Playoff Squad

The selected roster blends established international veterans with emerging talent as Gustafsson shapes the next iteration of the squad. The goalkeeping department features Moa Edrud, Jennifer Falk, and Zecira Musovic.

Defensive duties will be shared among Bella Andersson, Alice Bergström, Nathalie Björn, Smilla Holmberg, Amanda Ilestedt, Elma Junttila Nelhage, Amanda Nildén, and Anna Sandberg.

The midfield and attacking options comprise Filippa Angeldahl, Anna Anvegård, Hanna Bennison, Stina Blackstenius, Evelyn Ijeh, Monica Jusu Bah, Rosa Kafaji, Hanna Lundkvist, Beata Olsson, Felicia Schröder, Matilda Vinberg, and Julia Zigiotti Olme.

With the opening leg against Lithuania looming on October 9, the revamped squad has limited time to build cohesion. How do you think Gustafsson should manage his returning stars through these high-stakes qualifying rounds? Share your thoughts below.