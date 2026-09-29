Disney Cruise Line Deepens Community Support Across Southeast Alaska

Disney Cruise Line has officially wrapped up its 2026 Alaska season by expanding community outreach and deepening support for local organizations across Southeast Alaska. Between September 24 and 26, crew members from the Disney Wonder partnered with regional groups in Skagway, Juneau, and Ketchikan. The year-end initiative focused on military family recognition, student maritime career exploration, and youth development opportunities.

The late-September efforts served as the culmination of a robust summer season of community engagement throughout the region. According to Beth Thibadoux, Director of External Affairs for Disney Cruise Line, Alaska remains an integral and growing chapter in the company’s narrative, with local populations playing a vital role in shaping the seasonal guest experience.

Honoring Military Families and Coast Guard Support in Juneau

In Juneau, Disney Cruise Line teamed up with the Armed Services YMCA – Alaska on September 25 to honor Coast Guard personnel and their families serving Alaska and the U.S. Arctic. The appreciation gathering featured themed activities, crafts, and appearances by Captain Mickey Mouse, offering military families a dedicated space to connect and unwind.

Alongside the celebration, Disney Cruise Line announced a financial investment in the U.S. Coast Guard Foundation. The contribution is earmarked for the organization’s Coastie Campers summer enrichment program, bolstering support systems for military children and families in the state. Sarah Riffer, Executive Director for the Armed Services YMCA of Alaska, noted that the gathering provided a meaningful opportunity for service families to feel recognized for their sacrifices.

Company representatives highlighted that this military appreciation effort reflects a century-old organizational commitment to service members and veterans, tracing back to company founders Walt and Roy O. Disney, who both served their country during World War I.

Connecting Young Alaskans With Maritime Careers

Further north in Skagway and south in Ketchikan, the cruise line concentrated on educational outreach by introducing students to the maritime industry. On September 24, crew members from the Disney Wonder met with local students affiliated with Junior Achievement of Alaska in Skagway. The session allowed young participants to learn about diverse career trajectories and the specialized skill sets required to operate a major cruise vessel.

Two days later in Ketchikan, students from Junior Achievement of Alaska and the Magsayawan Filipino Dance Group stepped aboard the Disney Wonder for a comprehensive ship tour and career panel. Mackenzie Platschorre, Vice President of Secondary Programs for Junior Achievement of Alaska, Inc., emphasized that direct interactions with crew members help students visualize practical futures within the maritime sector right in their own backyard.

These specialized events built upon a wider framework of 2026 philanthropic efforts across Southeast Alaska. Throughout the season, Disney Cruise Line collaborated with the Southeast Alaska Food Bank to facilitate weekend meal programs via Harborview Elementary School, provided classroom boot and glove warmers, delivered Disney books to the Ketchikan Pioneer Home for intergenerational programs, and welcomed Skagway Summer Camp participants aboard the Disney Wonder for the fourth year.

Expanding Global Reach and Future Itineraries

While the Alaska season concludes its local engagements, the broader cruise network continues to look ahead to upcoming seasonal deployments. Disney Cruise Line recently unveiled its scheduled itineraries for Fall 2027 and Spring 2028, highlighted by a notable return to New York City for the first time since 2023. Tracy Wilson, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line Operations, stated that the expanding fleet enables the company to reintroduce guest-favorite ports and introduce maiden calls in regions like Panama.

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As the fleet prepares for these future deployment changes across the Caribbean, Canada, and the Panama Canal, local stakeholders in Southeast Alaska continue to process the tangible impacts of this summer’s regional partnerships and youth programs.