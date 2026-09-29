Envision Energy Secures UL Solutions Certifications for Wind Turbines in Spain and Australia

On September 29, 2026, green technology leader Envision Energy announced at the WindEnergy Hamburg 2026 trade fair that multiple turbine models and tower technologies secured certifications from UL Solutions. These approvals demonstrate the company’s efforts to strengthen technological adaptation, product certification, and grid code compliance on global markets.

Navigating European Grid Codes with Spanish Certification

Grid compliance is a technical requirement for the deployment of wind turbines and project development in the European market. During the WindEnergy Hamburg 2026 trade fair, Envision Energy announced that its EN-182/6.25 MW wind turbine model officially obtained the Spanish grid code compliance certification at the unit/equipment level, in accordance with the NTS 2.1 standard. Issued by UL Solutions, the certification attests that the turbine models are technically capable of meeting applicable Spanish grid requirements, strengthening their commercial maturity in Europe and assisting clients in project development and financing.

Scaling Heights in the Australian Market with Nabralift Towers

Envision also secured type certification from UL Solutions for its lattice tower technology—the Nabralift 3.MAX HH188—used with the EN-182/7.8 MW smart wind turbine for the Australian market. This configuration features a hub height of 188 meters.

Increasing the hub height can help tap into greater wind resources and extend the potential for wind development to a larger number of sites in Australia. This certification provides independent validation of Envision’s integrated solution, comprising a turbine and a tower, regarding applicable technical and engineering requirements, which promotes its adoption and potential large-scale deployment in the Australian market.

Overview of Envision Energy Certifications Announced at WindEnergy Hamburg 2026 Turbine Model Technology / Tower Target Market Certifying Body Key Standard / Configuration EN-182/6.25 MW Standard Onshore Turbine Spain UL Solutions Spanish Onshore Grid Code NTS 2.1 (Unit/Equipment Level) EN-182/7.8 MW Nabralift 3.MAX HH188 Australia UL Solutions Onshore Type Certification (188m Hub Height)

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These certifications constitute a technical basis for extending coverage to other turbine variants and models. Envision Energy continues to expand its portfolio of certifications in other European countries and on global markets.