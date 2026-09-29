Karol Lucero Responds to Controversy Over Miss 17 Involvement

The revived teen beauty pageant Miss 17 has sparked controversy following claims from franchise director Marión de Giorgis that Karol Lucero attempted to insert himself into the production. Lucero has denied seeking an active role, leaving the two sides at odds over public image and involvement.

The Bottom Line

The Controversy: Franchise director Marión de Giorgis stated on TV+ that Karol Lucero tried to join the Miss 17 revival as a host or active participant.

Franchise director Marión de Giorgis stated on TV+ that Karol Lucero tried to join the Miss 17 revival as a host or active participant. The Denial: Lucero countered in an interview with AR13, asserting he was hired to host the Miss 17 from Rancagua and sent a brief audio message to offer past availability.

Lucero countered in an interview with AR13, asserting he was hired to host the Miss 17 from Rancagua and sent a brief audio message to offer past availability. The Core Dispute: De Giorgis publicly questioned Lucero’s suitability for an event involving teenagers aged 14 to 19, prompting a sharp rebuke from the television personality over his personal conduct and reputation.

Unraveling the Miss 17 Comeback Claims

The return of the Miss 17 beauty pageant after a 26-year hiatus has quickly turned into a public relations tussle. The friction began when Marión de Giorgis, director of three franchises for the contest, detailed what she characterized as unsolicited attempts by Karol Lucero to latch onto the revival project.

According to statements made on TV+, De Giorgis reviewed message requests and noticed multiple interactions from Lucero. She claimed he reposted information about the pageant due to his historical ties as a former participant, but stressed that the organization never invited him to join the new iteration. De Giorgis argued that the television figure attempted to secure a position as a host or active personality, ultimately declaring that he did not represent the values required for a contest featuring contestants between the ages of 14 and 19.

Karol Lucero Fires Back at Integrity Questions

The narrative shifted quickly when Karol Lucero presented his version of events to AR13, pushing back against the assertion that he lobbied for a role within the central organization.

Lucero maintained that his initial connection to the revived pageant was entirely professional and initiated by others. He stated that he was hired to host Miss 17 from Rancagua, after which he posted a promotional video and tagged the official account. Following a like from the organizers, he sent a short voice note reminding them of his past tenure as the official host and offering his availability if needed. Beyond that single message, Lucero insisted he pursued no further involvement.

Addressing De Giorgis’s specific remarks regarding his values, Lucero mounted a direct defense of his character. He emphasized that he avoids illicit substances and criminal behavior, questioning the motives behind the public criticism. Pointing to past controversies in his personal life, he questioned whether the public fallout amounted to an arbitrary standard used to generate television drama.

Evaluating the Public Clash

The clash highlights the delicate balancing act historical franchises face when updating properties for modern audiences. While revival projects rely on nostalgia and recognizable names to generate immediate traction, organizers often find themselves navigating complex public perceptions attached to former talent.

As the debate surrounding Miss 17 continues to unfold across entertainment media, the episode underscores how legacy media figures and modern pageant organizers manage brand alignment in a hyper-visible cultural landscape. Whether the controversy impacts the reception of the contestants remains to be seen as the competition moves forward.