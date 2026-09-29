Goodlife Sparked IGJ Crackdown on Newspaper Coverage

The Dutch Health and Youth Care Inspectorate did not independently target major newspapers over weight-loss drug reporting. The agency launched investigations after receiving a formal enforcement request on September 29, 2025, from Goodlife, the distributor of the competing weight-loss medication Mysimba. The regulatory action led to fines of tens of thousands of euros for publishers including NRC and de Volkskrant.

Goodlife Targets Media Coverage of GLP-1 Medications

In its enforcement request submitted to the inspectorate, Goodlife argued that science desk articles in NRC and de Volkskrant breached the ban on advertising prescription-only medicines. The company stated that media reports provided an unbalanced view by repeatedly highlighting popular GLP-1 receptor agonists like semaglutide and tirzepatide while omitting alternative treatments. The legal filing contended that this coverage harmed the distributor’s commercial market position.

The Dutch Health and Youth Care Inspectorate subsequently issued a fine of 81,000 euros to NRC for two specific articles. Publishers of the AD, De Telegraaf, De Stentor, and Flair also faced penalties over similar reporting. Advertising restrictions for medicinal products have existed since the 1990s following the implementation of a European directive into national law. The legislation defines advertising as any form of influence designed to promote the prescribing, dispensing, or use of a medicine.

Media outlets maintained that their coverage served purely to inform the public about medical developments. Lucas Brouwers, adjunct-hoofdredacteur of NRC, said the publication was drawn into a commercial dispute through the regulator and vowed to challenge the fine legally. Pieter Klok, hoofdredacteur of de Volkskrant, called the penalized article a school example of critical journalism and criticized the inspectorate for involving itself in industry competition.

Broadcasters Face Similar Pressure From Distributors

Goodlife also directed its enforcement efforts toward television broadcasts covering obesity treatments. Lune van der Meulen, a reporter for the investigative program Nieuwsuur, stated that she received multiple emails from the distributor in June 2025 urging the show to mention Mysimba during a four-part series on weight-loss drugs. After the reporter declined to alter the broadcast’s focus, the distributor threatened a kort geding before ultimately dropping the legal threat and filing a formal enforcement request with the inspectorate.

Maarten Kok, medisch directeur at Goodlife, stated that media coverage of obesity medication had long presented a one-sided view that favored only a limited number of drugs. He emphasized the importance of balanced public information concerning all registered treatment options within the boundaries of the Medicines Act.

Market Shifts and Alternative Treatments

Health economist Xander Koolman of the Vrije Universiteit described the distributor’s actions as a rear-guard action against dominant new pharmaceutical options. Comparing the situation to the historical introduction of Viagra and its less convenient predecessor alprostadil, Koolman noted that older treatments often lose ground as more effective options become widely available. Clinical studies indicate that newer treatments such as Wegovy and Mounjaro achieve significantly greater weight loss than Mysimba, prompting ongoing assessments by the Zorginstituut regarding public reimbursement coverage.