Marco Rubio attributes RAF Fairford bomb plot to foreign actors

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that foreign actors clearly orchestrated a recent bomb plot near RAF Fairford, a facility utilized by U.S. Air Force bombers for military operations involving Iran. The security incident led British counterterrorism police to arrest five men aged 23 to 25 from London before releasing them on bail.

While local British investigators continue their probe into potential overseas links, Washington’s top diplomat has drawn a definitive line. Rubio has categorized the situation as “very serious.” As the official who also serves as U.S. National Security Advisor, his assessment carries weight.

“I have to be careful. There are things I cannot say on television for many different reasons,” Rubio noted during the broadcast, deliberately withholding the precise identity of the nation involved.

British counterterrorism authorities have maintained that their investigation into potential foreign links remains ongoing. Despite this, Washington’s leadership has stated its position.

“This reflects the reality we face. We are confronting forces worldwide that openly threaten attacks on American interests, such as Iran,” Rubio warned, adding a direct ultimatum. “If such things happen or are attempted, there will be a price to pay.”

The incident unfolded on September 27. President Donald Trump addressed reporters shortly after, confirming that the suspects intended to inflict serious damage. “The suspects wanted to do a major number. We’ve been watching them for a long time, and we caught them,” Trump stated, without naming specific foreign backers.

Addressing public anxiety regarding the release of the five suspects on bail, Rubio praised British law enforcement agencies for being highly cooperative, thorough, and responsive in handling the crisis.

Transatlantic Security Architecture Under Pressure

Event Detail Reported Status / Fact Incident Date September 27, 2026 Location RAF Fairford vicinity, UK Key Facility Use U.S. Air Force bomber operations regarding Iran Suspects Detained 5 men from London (ages 23–25), released on bail U.S. Assessment Explicit foreign state actor involvement claimed by Marco Rubio

RAF Fairford accommodates U.S. strategic bombers capable of projecting power.