Greensboro Police Apologize for Taylor Swift Loop Post

A police department in Greensboro, North Carolina, sparked a stir after posting a social media statement threatening to subject anyone arrested that day to continuous loops of Taylor Swift’s new songs. The post triggered thousands of comments from fans before the agency issued an apology.

The Greensboro Police Department Social Media Post on X

The controversy began when the Greensboro Police Department published a message on the online platform X. „Alle, die heute festgenommen werden, müssen die neuen Songs von Taylor Swift in Dauerschleife hören“, the agency announced, declaring that detainees would face repetitive playback of the pop star’s latest tracks.”

The announcement immediately drew thousands of responses. Many users posted complaints about the tactic, while others voiced strong support for the artist. The post intersected with the recent release of new tracks by Taylor Swift, which debuted just days prior as an addition to her most recent album, „The Life of a Showgirl“.”

Public Backlash and Subsequent Apology

Following the intense online reaction, the police department walked back the statement and issued an apology for generating a stir among the singer’s fanbase. „Bitte hört weiter ‚The Life of a Showgirl‘,“ the agency stated in its follow-up message, encouraging listeners to continue streaming the record.’”

Community Engagement Strategy Examined

The agency defended its unorthodox messaging as an attempt to connect with local and broader online communities.

Context and Background on Taylor Swift Releases

The controversy coincides with a busy release window for the pop superstar, who dropped multiple new tracks as companion pieces to „The Life of a Showgirl“ just days before the Greensboro police department’s social media post.”