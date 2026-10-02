Jason Bordoff: Energy Security Alters Clean Energy Transition Pace

The global energy transition is no longer driven by climate policy alone, as energy security, industrial strategy, and national security become increasingly inseparable priorities for governments worldwide, according to insights shared by Jason Bordoff, Founding Director of the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University.

The Bottom Line Geopolitical Shift: Governments are prioritizing energy security and national resilience, altering the pace of the transition.

Governments are prioritizing energy security and national resilience, altering the pace of the transition. Fossil Fuel Resilience: Recent shocks have driven record global coal consumption and renewed investments in traditional oil and gas systems.

Recent shocks have driven record global coal consumption and renewed investments in traditional oil and gas systems. Inflationary Headwinds: Decoupling from concentrated supply chains like China forces expensive redundancy, raising the capital intensity of clean energy.

Geopolitical Realities Replace Pure Climate Policy

Markets may be overestimating the speed and linearity of the move away from fossil fuels. While any disruption in petroleum and natural gas markets emphasizes the need for power grid modernization, the pursuit of reliable and cost-effective power does not automatically imply a rapid abandonment of all hydrocarbons. National security and industrial strategy now rival climate concerns as primary drivers of energy policy.

This dynamic was laid bare during recent energy crunches, which pushed several Asian nations back toward traditional resources. Older generation facilities saw extended operation in Japan, restrictions on coal-based electricity were removed in South Korea, and India sped up the implementation of a $4 billion initiative to convert coal into chemicals. Consequently, the International Energy Agency expects record global coal consumption this year.

Higher Interest Rates Challenge Capital-Intensive Clean Infrastructure

Investors must navigate a complex landscape of simultaneous headwinds and tailwinds. Clean energy infrastructure remains highly capital-intensive, presenting distinct hurdles in an economic environment defined by higher interest rates.

At the same time, geopolitical fragmentation is forcing governments to transition from “just in time” efficiency to “just in case” resilience. Strategic reserves, redundant pipelines, domestic refining, and trusted supply chains are replacing lean global logistics.

Strategic Priority Traditional Model Current Geopolitical Shift Supply Chain Just in Time (Globalized) Just in Case (Resilient/Domestic) Primary Driver Climate Policy / Emissions Energy Security & Autarky Resource Focus Pure Electrification Balanced Fossil Resilience & Clean Tech

The Push Toward Energy Autarky and Electrification

The desire to de-risk from global supply chains dominated by China creates a powerful pull toward energy autarky. Prioritizing redundancy and domestic manufacturing and extraction is inflationary for clean energy.

Conversely, reducing exposure to geopolitically risky oil and gas markets provides a push for electrification. Electric vehicles, heat pumps, and domestic power sources—including solar, wind, geothermal, storage, and nuclear—serve as direct tools of geopolitical resilience.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.