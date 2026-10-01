Judd Trump defeats Si Jiahui 5-2 at Shenzhen Open

Judd Trump secured a 5-2 victory over Si Jiahui at the Shenzhen Open, navigating a bizarre LED screen glitch to book a high-profile quarter-final showdown against four-time world champion Mark Selby, bbc.com reported.

Trump Overcomes Screen Glitch to Set Up Selby Clash

The world number two had to dig deep during his fourth-round encounter against China’s Si Jiahui. With breaks of 80, 71, 53, and 54, Trump established control, but his momentum hit an unusual roadblock in the seventh frame. As Si missed the yellow, an LED advertising screen behind the table flashed bright blue directly in Trump’s line of sight as he lined up the same ball into the top-right pocket, causing visible frustration.

Yet, the Englishman quickly regained his composure to clear the remaining colours and seal the 5-2 result. “At this stage there’s always a crucial ball or crucial frame,” Trump said, as reported by bbc.com. “So far this season and maybe last season I have not been winning those. But that can change at any point – you have just got to keep putting yourself in those positions.”

Waiting for him in the next round is Mark Selby. Selby advanced with a hard-fought 5-3 triumph over Stephen Maguire, highlighted by a commanding break of 99, continuing a strong run of form that also captured him the China Open crown in August.

Heavyweights Fall as Draw Opens Up at the Shenzhen Open

While Trump and Selby marched forward, the fourth round claimed several high-profile casualties. Neil Robertson exited the tournament following a 5-2 defeat to Chris Wakelin, rte.ie reported. Wakelin reeled off four successive frames to take total control of the match, setting up a quarter-final clash with Jimmy Robertson, who dispatched Scott Donaldson in a 5-0 whitewash.

Photo: rte.ie

Kyren Wilson similarly bowed out with a 5-2 scoreline against Michael Holt. Holt produced a stellar break of 126 to orchestrate the upset, marking his first appearance in the quarter-finals of a ranking event since the UK Championship in 2024. In other notable fixtures, reigning world champion Wu Yize overcame Ricky Walden 5-3 to set up a repeat of their Crucible final against Shaun Murphy, who eased past Elliot Slessor 5-1. Yuan Sijun also advanced past Zak Surety by a 5-2 margin.

Shenzhen Open Last-16 Results Summary Winner Score Loser Judd Trump 5 – 2 Si Jiahui Mark Selby 5 – 3 Stephen Maguire Chris Wakelin 5 – 2 Neil Robertson Michael Holt 5 – 2 Kyren Wilson Shaun Murphy 5 – 1 Elliot Slessor Wu Yize 5 – 3 Ricky Walden

With the quarter-final line-up now locked in, the tournament shifts from early-round attrition to high-stakes tactical chess matches.

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