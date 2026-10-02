Junts Risks Political Survival by Blocking Government Housing Decrees

Junts Blocks Government Housing Agenda

Junts per Catalunya has confirmed it will vote against two government decrees aimed at regulating the housing market, effectively blocking the administration’s legislative strategy. The decision by Carles Puigdemont’s party leaves the government’s housing agenda in jeopardy, as the party has rejected both the proposed reforms and the government’s request for support.

A Strategic Rejection of Housing Policy

The move by Junts represents a clear departure from the government’s expectations. While some officials, including Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, anticipated that the party might offer at least a conditional endorsement of the “softer” of the two decrees, the independentist group opted for a total blockade. The party did not reject the texts with outright hostility in its public communication, instead inviting the government to withdraw the proposals and present new, amended versions. Junts argued that the current drafts would trigger the “opposite effect” of their intended goals, though they stopped short of detailing specific technical alternatives that would secure their backing.

The government’s response was immediate and categorical. Prime Minister Sánchez rejected the request to withdraw the legislation, announcing that the decrees will proceed to a vote this Friday. This decision forces all parliamentary groups to take a formal position, leaving little room for the middle-ground maneuvering Junts had sought.

Competitive Pressures in Catalan Politics

The decision to vote against the measures is widely interpreted as a defensive play within the volatile landscape of Catalan politics. Junts faces growing pressure from Aliança Catalana, a rival party that has successfully targeted the conservative Catalan electorate.

Risks of a Polarized Parliament

This strategy carries significant risks. By aligning with the opposition benches—specifically the People’s Party (PP) and Vox—Junts risks alienating parts of its own base and appearing disconnected from the broader social frustration regarding the housing crisis. Public sentiment, intensified by recent high-profile eviction cases, has reached a point where housing accessibility is viewed as a fundamental social emergency.

The Friday Deadline

The government’s refusal to negotiate further means that the upcoming vote will serve as a definitive test of the current legislative alliance. If the decrees fail, the political fallout could be severe, potentially triggering a broader crisis for the minority government. The administration is betting that forcing a public vote will expose the alignment between the independentists and the Spanish right, a prospect that could play a central role in any future electoral campaign.

For now, the government maintains its position that the decrees are essential to curbing arbitrary rent hikes and providing stability to tenants over a four-year horizon. The parliamentary session scheduled for Friday remains the confirmed venue where the parties must commit to their final stance.