Von Scales, Husband of Reality Star Trina Braxton, Dies at 58

Von Scales, the entrepreneur and husband of reality television star and singer Trina Braxton, died early Thursday morning in Atlanta at the age of 58 following a period of heart-related health issues, according to statements confirmed by the Braxton family representative David Robinson.

The Bottom Line

A representative for the Braxton family confirmed the death, noting a history of heart-related health issues.

The loss adds to a difficult period of family grief for Trina Braxton, following previous losses of her ex-husband Gabe Solis and sister Traci Braxton.

The Atlanta Passing Confirmed by Family Representation

Family representative David Robinson released a statement to USA Today addressing the sudden loss. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Von Scales, beloved husband of Trina Braxton,” the statement read, while requesting privacy for the family as they navigate the event. An official cause of death has not been publicly released, though sources indicated he had been dealing with heart-related problems.

Photo: complex.com

Scales had previously referenced health challenges in a December Instagram video recorded alongside his wife, where he noted his health was “back on track” following an unspecified medical event earlier that year, as reported by NY Daily News. Funeral arrangements and memorial service details have not yet been announced.

Reality Television Visibility and the 2019 St. Louis Wedding

Scales became widely recognized by audiences through his appearances on the long-running reality television series “Braxton Family Values” and the subsequent show “The Braxtons.” He met Trina Braxton through mutual friends, leading up to their December 2019 wedding in St. Louis, Missouri. According to Complex, their blossoming romance and wedding served as a central storyline on “Braxton Family Values,” capturing a new chapter for the singer following earlier personal hardships.

Photo: nydailynews.com

Event / Milestone Year Details Marriage to Trina Braxton 2019 Married in St. Louis; featured on “Braxton Family Values” in 2020. Health Update Shared December 2025 Posted an Instagram video indicating his health was back on track after a medical event. Passing in Atlanta October 2026 Died at age 58 following heart-related health issues.

Recent History of Loss for the Braxton Family

The passing of Scales marks another profound loss for Trina Braxton, who has experienced several high-profile family tragedies over the past decade. Her ex-husband, Gabe Solis, with whom she shares two sons named Eric and Caleb, died in 2018 at age 43 following a battle with cancer. During interviews following her engagement, Trina often credited Scales with supporting her through the grieving process for Solis, noting that his presence helped her navigate personal healing.

Additional losses within the family include the 2019 passing of Lauren Braxton—the 24-year-old daughter of the siblings’ only brother, Michael—due to a heart condition. In 2022, Trina’s sister, Traci Braxton, died at the age of 50 following a diagnosis of esophageal cancer.