Indonesia Police Name Four Suspects in KM Virgo Transport 8 Sinking

Indonesian authorities have designated four suspects in connection with the sinking of the KM Virgo Transport 8, which capsized in the Java Sea on September 13, 2026, leaving dozens dead and a substantial number missing as multi-agency rescue operations stretch past two weeks. According to Xinhua, the suspects include the ship’s captain, an official from shipping and logistics firm PT Virgo Karya Shipping, the company’s branch manager, and its operations manager.

Captain Arrested and Charged Under Shipping Law

The investigation into the disaster has escalated significantly at the national level. The Water and Air Police (Polairud) of the Indonesian National Police designated the vessel’s captain, identified by Tempo as AY, as a criminal suspect after transferring the case to the National Police Headquarters.

According to Tempo, the captain faces charges under Article 302 paragraph (3) of Law Number 17 of 2008 concerning Shipping, and/or Article 474 paragraph (3) juncto Article 20 of Law Number 1 of 2023 concerning the Criminal Code (KUHP).

Indonesian police arrest captain over ferry disaster that killed at least 78.

Scale of the Disaster and Ongoing Search Operations

The KM Virgo Transport 8 departed from Surabaya in East Java on September 12, bound for Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan, carrying 243 people onboard. The vessel encountered severe weather conditions during its voyage and lost contact at approximately 2 a.m. local time on September 13 near the waters off Masalembo in the Java Sea, as detailed by Xinhua and the Jakarta Globe.

Rescue efforts have involved a massive mobilization across multiple agencies. According to ANTARA News, Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) deployed a task force of 1,042 personnel from the military, police, and government ministries. SAR Mission Coordinator I Putu Sudayana told reporters that the operation utilizes 11 vessels, three helicopters, 63 specialized divers, and 42 ambulances stationed on land.

Photo: ANTARA News

As the operation entered its 18th day, ANTARA News reported that authorities confirmed 186 people have been accounted for, including 108 survivors and 78 confirmed deaths, while 57 individuals remain missing. Meanwhile, Tempo outlined that a Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) team has been deployed to match antemortem data provided by families with postmortem data recovered from deceased victims.