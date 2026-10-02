New Respiratory Virus Vaccine Recommendations for the 2026-2027 Season

Four major physician organizations released unified immunization guidelines for the upcoming respiratory virus season, providing clear protection advice for patients ranging from newborns to older adults. Launched via SpreadTheFacts.org following a collaborative review by the American Medical Association and the Vaccine Integrity Project, the recommendations cover influenza, COVID-19, and RSV.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Universal Flu Shot: Every individual aged 6 months and older requires an annual influenza vaccination to maintain immunity against circulating strains.

Every individual aged 6 months and older requires an annual influenza vaccination to maintain immunity against circulating strains. Targeted COVID-19 Boosters: Infants, young children, and older adults have distinct dosing schedules based on age and clinical risk factors, while healthy older teens and adults receive updated annual doses.

Infants, young children, and older adults have distinct dosing schedules based on age and clinical risk factors, while healthy older teens and adults receive updated annual doses. Vulnerability-Based RSV Defense: Immunizations target infants entering their first season, high-risk toddlers, adults aged 50 to 74 with elevated risk factors, and all individuals 75 and older.

Physician Coalition Establishes Unified Standards for 2026-2027

The American Academy of Family Physicians, American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists, and the Infectious Diseases Society of America pooled their clinical expertise to formulate the guidance. This collaborative effort was launched in February by the American Medical Association and the Vaccine Integrity Project to evaluate safety and effectiveness data for the 2026–2027 season. “This collaboration—this work we’ve undertaken over the last six months—signifies our shared commitment across clinical medicine, science and public health. It ensures vaccine recommendations are grounded in sound evidence and developed through a transparent process,” AMA President-elect Sandra A. Fryhofer, MD, stated during a September news media briefing.

Evidence review supports respiratory virus immunizations for 2026-2027 season

The resulting recommendations are hosted on SpreadTheFacts.org, serving as a centralized hub for patients and families. The platform includes patient frequently asked questions, infographics, and tools designed to facilitate clinical discussions. “Patients need and deserve vaccine recommendations that are clear, credible, and based on the best available scientific evidence so they can make informed vaccine decisions for themselves and for their families,” Dr. Fryhofer added.

Age-Specific Immunization Pathways for Pediatric and Adult Populations

For children from birth to 18 years old, the guidance establishes clear age boundaries. All children aged 6 months and older require an annual flu vaccine. For COVID-19, infants and children aged 6 through 23 months must receive the vaccine, while older children and adolescents aged 2 through 18 at increased risk of severe illness need vaccination regardless of prior status. Children between 2 and 18 years old who are not at increased risk but whose parents seek protection are eligible for a single dose. Regarding respiratory syncytial virus, infants under 8 months entering their first RSV season should receive immunization unless they have documented protection from maternal vaccination during pregnancy. High-risk infants and children aged 8 to 19 months entering their second season also require immunization.

Respiratory Virus Season: Evidence on COVID-19, Flu and RSV Vaccines #shorts

Adults aged 19 to 64 follow distinct protocols. Everyone 6 months and older needs an annual flu shot. All adults 19 or older must receive an annual updated COVID-19 vaccine. Healthy adults aged 19 to 49 currently have no routine RSV vaccine recommendation, whereas adults aged 50 to 74 at increased risk for severe disease require a one-time RSV vaccination.

For adults aged 65 or older, clinical preference shifts toward enhanced formulations. Older adults should preferentially receive a high-dose inactivated, adjuvanted inactivated, recombinant influenza vaccine, or an mRNA influenza vaccine when available. For COVID-19, adults 65 and older require an annual updated vaccine every six months, with a second dose administered six months later (maintaining a minimum two-month interval) to boost protection. A single dose of RSV vaccine is recommended for all adults 75 and older, alongside those aged 50 to 74 with increased risk.

Doctors recommend vaccines ahead of respiratory virus season

Respiratory Virus Immunization Recommendations by Age Group Age Group Influenza (Flu) COVID-19 RSV Immunization Infants (< 8 months) 6+ months: Annual dose 6–23 months: Required dose Required for first season (unless maternally protected) Children & Teens (2–18 yrs) Annual dose Risk-based or single optional dose 8–19 months: High-risk second-season dose Adults (19–64 yrs) Annual dose Annual updated dose 50–74 yrs (high risk): One-time dose Older Adults (65+ yrs) Preferential high-dose/adjuvanted/mRNA Dose every 6 months 75+ yrs (all) / 50–74 yrs (high risk): One-time dose

Special Guidance for Pregnant and Lactating Patients

Expectant mothers face distinct physiological changes during respiratory virus season, making targeted immunization critical. All pregnant patients must receive an annual flu vaccine, with clinical guidance explicitly specifying the inactivated injection rather than the live-attenuated nasal spray. Patients who are pregnant or lactating should receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect both maternal health and the transfer of passive antibodies to the newborn.

References

American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP)

American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)

American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists (ACOG)

Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA)

American Medical Association (AMA) & Vaccine Integrity Project via SpreadTheFacts.org

These updated guidelines align physician consensus with ongoing epidemiological surveillance as the healthcare system prepares for peak respiratory virus transmission.