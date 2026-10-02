Cameco Acknowledges US and Republic of Korea Nuclear Reactor Framework

The United States and the Republic of Korea announced a $120 billion framework on September 30, 2026, aimed at financing the expansion of Westinghouse reactor technology across American federal sites, as acknowledged by Cameco Corporation. The sweeping multilateral arrangement targets the construction of up to eight large nuclear reactors, pulling together industrial expertise from both nations to accelerate North American civil nuclear capacity.

Financing Nuclear Expansion Across Federal Sites

The newly unveiled framework stands separate from the Department of Energy’s American Nuclear Supply Chain Loans conditional commitment. Instead, it lays out a tangible execution and funding pathway for building up to eight large nuclear reactors on designated federal land inside the United States. The initiative centers on six Westinghouse AP1000 reactors alongside two Korean APR1400 units engineered on Westinghouse technology. According to Cameco’s disclosures, the project sequence kicks off with the deployment of a pair of AP1000 reactors to rapidly bolster domestic clean energy generation.

This bilateral push builds directly upon a strategic partnership forged in October 2025 between Cameco, Brookfield Asset Management, and the United States Department of Commerce. While the newly announced framework establishes broad horizons, it remains subject to the finalization of definitive agreements, site planning, regulatory approvals, and standard financing arrangements.

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Securing Compensation for Intellectual Property Disputes

In exchange, Westinghouse secures a substantial compensation package valued at approximately $2 billion per reactor. This financial structure captures the value of Westinghouse intellectual property through technology licensing, engineering and procurement services, subcontracting opportunities, and long-term fuel fabrication supply agreements.

The framework also opens the door for a potential equity investment by Korea into Westinghouse. Cameco noted that any such corporate maneuvers will require thorough due diligence and regulatory clearances, though they are not expected to dilute Cameco’s existing ownership stake in Westinghouse.

Trump Korea Deal: Korea Pays For 8 Nuclear Reactors In America

Corporate Strategy and Fleet Acceleration Timelines

Tim Gitzel, CEO of Cameco, emphasized the alignment between international funding and national policy objectives.

“We are pleased to see the US government continuing on a path to expanding nuclear power capacity in the US,” Gitzel said, pointing to the broader national goal of quadrupling United States civil nuclear capacity by 2050 using Generation III+ AP1000 technology.

Gitzel also underscored that the company’s primary focus remains tied to the Department of Energy’s conditional loan commitments, which could accelerate AP1000 construction timelines by up to three years. Fresh commercial orders generated by the newly announced framework offer a reliable mechanism to derisk and accelerate the global deployment of the AP1000 fleet. As negotiations continue, final binding agreements and specific site selections will dictate how quickly these multibillion-dollar commitments translate into concrete infrastructure.