David Corporal visits Doomadgee for Dumaji Muzik Festival

Eastern Arrente engineer and QUT PhD student David Corporal travels to Doomadgee to share his passion for STEM at the Dumaji Muzik Festival, drawing on his 2024 NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory internship experience.

David Corporal Brings NASA Experience to Doomadgee

On Saturday, David Corporal is set to appear at the Doomadgee Rodeo Grounds for the Dumaji Muzik Festival in his capacity as an Inspiring Australia Queensland ambassador. The visit gives community members an opportunity to hear about his pathway through engineering, science, and the space sector. This includes a 10-week internship at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California in 2024, which followed his selection for the National Indigenous Space Academy.

Corporal is currently completing a PhD through the QUT Faculty of Science. His research involves mass spectrometry and analytical chemistry applied to atmospheric science. Before traveling to NASA, he described the opportunity as another step toward a career focused on space exploration. “Space exploration is the ultimate frontier, and my passion is being able to push this frontier by helping overcome the engineering challenges we face,” Corporal stated.

Photo: indigenous.gov.au

Inspiring the Next Generation of Indigenous Scientists

Corporal hopes the Doomadgee visit can show young people where an interest in science and education can lead. “Outreach like this allows the community to directly connect with scientists and engineers and see what we do,” Corporal said. “I take pride in being able to show the community where education can take you and what it’s done for me. This trip is important because it allows me to pay forward the belief and encouragement that I’ve received.”

More than ten years prior, his fascination with the cosmos sparked after viewing clips featuring Chris Hadfield, who previously commanded the International Space Station. He subsequently set himself the long-term goal of becoming an astronaut. At the 2024 Australian Space Awards, Corporal received the Engineer of the Year title while working as a Boeing engineer. Initiatives like the National Indigenous Space Academy—established by Professor Christopher Lawrence, Associate Dean Indigenous Information Technology at Monash University—aim to create pathways for Indigenous students studying STEM to find career opportunities and reach space.

Dumaji Muzik Festival Schedule and Events

The Dumaji Muzik Festival takes place at the Doomadgee Rodeo Grounds on Saturday, October 3.