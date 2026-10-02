UK Diesel Price Hits £2 a Litre for First Time, RAC Says

The average price of diesel in the United Kingdom crossed £2 a litre for the first time, hitting 200.01p per litre, according to data released by the RAC motoring body, as petrol prices also continued to rise to an average of 174.71p a litre.

The cost of filling an average family car with diesel reached £110, representing an increase of nearly £32 since the start of the US/Iran war. The RAC had called on the government earlier in the week to extend the freeze into spring.

Supply Constraints and Refining Realities

Although crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz returned to pre-war levels, the supply of refined products like diesel remained constrained by damage from conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, including Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries.

While the UK’s four remaining domestic refineries make enough petrol to meet demand—down from 18 refineries in the 1980s—the country does not produce enough diesel for its own needs and relies on imports for just under half of its supply.

Photo: The Guardian

Government Assurances and Emergency Reserves

Transport minister Keir Mather insisted that the UK is not facing a diesel shortage and stated that the nation’s supply is inherently resilient, despite threats of a US export ban. The government opened talks with European allies regarding the potential release of emergency diesel stockpiles after the Trump administration told Germany and France to release their reserves or face a US supply ban.

The UK currently maintains reserve supplies for 42 days, and its largest refinery—Fawley in Hampshire—is set to shut down for up to 10 weeks for planned maintenance.

Wider Impacts on Charities and Households

The surging fuel costs have affected charitable operations, with Mustard Seed Jersey announcing that its transport expenses have been heavily impacted. The charity, which has been sending relief and Christmas presents to children in Ukraine and Romania since 1998, stated that its operations might have to be scaled back unless it receives a sudden influx of money, reducing its trips from two general aid consignments and one shoe box consignment down to just one of each.