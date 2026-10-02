Four Astronauts Reach ISS in Record Time with SpaceX

Four crew members aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station on Friday, completing a journey of seven hours and 55 minutes that NASA identified as the fastest crewed flight by an American vehicle in the history of the station. The mission, designated Crew-13, lifted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Thursday and successfully docked at the orbital laboratory at 1:16 AM Eastern time, as telegraaf.nl reported. Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney from the United States, Canadian Joshua Kutryk, and Russian cosmonaut Sergey Teteriatnikov departed from Florida on Thursday at 5:10 PM Dutch time. The hatch was opened at 9:19 PM, just over two hours after docking occurred at 7:05 PM US Eastern time.

The Flight Duration And Prior Records

The journey from liftoff to docking shattered previous benchmarks for United States crewed vehicles traveling to the orbiting outpost. The previous record for an unmanned Dragon cargo flight was 12 hours and 33 minutes set in November 2024. For crewed flights, the prior American high-water mark was held by Crew-11 at 14 hours and 43 minutes in August 2025. NOS noted that the absolute record remains with the Russian Soyuz system, which completed an experimental flight in 3 hours and 3 minutes in 2020. NOS added that Russian flight controllers routinely select these compressed trajectories, while NASA and SpaceX depend heavily on orbital mechanics. The previous team departing from the United States in February spent more than thirty hours traveling.

Orbital Mechanics And Launch Timing

Julianna Scheiman of SpaceX explained that the station occupied an optimal position, allowing trajectory math to generate the shortest launch-to-docking window achieved so far. Flight duration is determined by the number of orbits a capsule must complete before final approach, with faster routes leaving narrower margins for errors. The mission faced a three-week delay prior to liftoff due to a fuel system leak. Elon Musk’s SpaceX company began transporting American astronauts into space in 2020, and this mission marked the thirteenth long-duration flight that NASA has launched to the space station using SpaceX.

Astronauts reach International Space Station in record time

Mission Crew And Six-Month On-Orbit Duties

The arriving international crew consists of NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteriatnikov, as noted by telegraaf.nl. NOS stated that the incoming personnel join seven individuals currently residing on the complex. Because this marked the thirteenth flight of a Dragon capsule to the station, the mission patch features a golden lucky dragon, referencing the Apollo 13 mission emblem which centered on golden horses.

Crew-12 Departure And Succession Planning

The newly arrived team replaces the outgoing Crew-12 complement consisting of NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedjajev, according to telegraaf.nl. Following several days of formal handover briefings, the departing quartet will board their vehicle for the return trip to Earth. Telegraaf.nl stated that the return flight is provisionally scheduled for Monday, though planners warned that local weather conditions at the landing zone could alter the timetable.

Photo: NOS