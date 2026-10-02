Outlook for Overseas Graduates Disappearing Premium: Post-2025 data shows overseas graduates face salary parity with domestic university graduates, removing the historical return on investment for degrees costing hundreds of thousands of RMB.

Post-2025 data shows overseas graduates face salary parity with domestic university graduates, removing the historical return on investment for degrees costing hundreds of thousands of RMB. Shifting Employer Standards: Major state-owned enterprises, private corporations, and elite civil service selection tracks increasingly bypass one-year international master’s programs, commonly termed “water degrees.”

Major state-owned enterprises, private corporations, and elite civil service selection tracks increasingly bypass one-year international master’s programs, commonly termed “water degrees.” Evolving Domestic Competence: Advanced domestic research achievements, exemplified by elite domestic doctoral contributions to AI frameworks like DeepSeek, challenge the traditional assumption of foreign academic superiority.

The End of the Foreign Education Dividend

Here is the math: an overseas master’s program typically requires a substantial financial outlay. Yet, market data from 2025 onward reveals that starting salaries for returning international students match those of domestic graduates with zero financial premium.

Comparative Metrics: Domestic vs. Overseas Higher Education Return on Investment Metric Domestic Track Overseas Track (One-Year Master’s) Average Cost Low (State-subsidized tuition) High cost for a one-year program Salary Premium Post-2025 Baseline None (Parity with domestic peers) Employer Acceptance High integration with domestic SOEs, civil service, and tech firms Scrutinized; one-year degrees face corporate pushback

Shifting Dynamics in Domestic Employment and Research

But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding where top-tier academic and technical talent originates.

Civil service selection criteria and major state-owned enterprises have systematically adjusted their recruitment pipelines, reducing their reliance on foreign credentials.

Evaluating the Real Purpose of International Tuition

Lang Xianping asserted that 99.99% of parents cannot articulate a clear financial or career objective for sending their children abroad. Commentators on social platforms echo this sentiment, pointing out that students unable to secure admissions into domestic elite institutions frequently use financial capital to acquire foreign university rankings.

According to Lang Xianping’s evaluation, parents must explicitly audit what specific skills an overseas institution can provide versus what remains locally accessible before committing capital.