Hero Pilot Smit Machchhar Recounts Fighting Off Co-Pilot in Flydubai Cockpit Attack

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar is being hailed for his heroism after preventing a potential catastrophe on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. After being stabbed by his co-pilot mid-flight on Wednesday, the captain managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers to intervene and restrain the attacker.

The incident occurred two and a half hours into flight FZ1073, which carried 182 passengers and crew. As the aircraft plunged more than 17,000 feet, Captain Machchhar, despite severe injuries, forced himself to act. “I was fighting for my life,” Machchhar told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video call broadcasted on Friday, October 2, 2026. “At one point, I realised that if I didn’t get up… then passengers would lose their lives,” the article reported.

Reserve Pilots Stabilize Diverted Flight After Struggle

The flight, which had signaled a 7500 “hijacking” code to air traffic controllers, was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely at 06:58 local time. Two reserve pilots who were among the passengers stepped in to stabilize the aircraft after the attacker was subdued. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the attacker was an Omani national and stated that the man had undergone “Islamist radical indoctrination” and appeared to be suicidal, often calling out to crew to “kill me” during the restraint process.

The aftermath of the struggle was captured in footage aired by Israel’s Channel 12, showing a bloodied Captain Machchhar outside the cockpit. Passengers, including an Israeli dentist named Dr. Shota Musayev, provided immediate assistance to the injured captain. The UAE has since launched an investigation to determine if the incident was linked to broader terrorist activities, while Flydubai has suspended all flights to and from Israel pending the outcome of the probe.

Israeli Embassy Condemns Antisemitic Conspiracy Theories Online

The Israeli embassy in Canberra explicitly condemned “antisemitic ‘false flag’ conspiracy theories” circulating online that attempted to recast the passengers as villains, asserting that the incident is a “stark reminder of terrorism,” news.com.au noted.

Category Key Detail Flight Status Diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia (Safe Landing) Casualties Captain stable Attacker Status Omani national; in Saudi custody Investigation Joint interest from Israel, UAE, and Saudi Arabia

While the investigation into the co-pilot’s background continues, the incident has prompted a broader discussion regarding cockpit security and the vetting of flight crews on international routes.

Photo: BBC

Injured Captain Recovers in Abu Dhabi Hospital

Captain Machchhar, a 38-year-old Mumbai native with over 9,750 flying hours, is currently recovering in an Abu Dhabi hospital. During his conversation with Prime Minister Modi, Machchhar credited his survival to his training and his faith, mentioning he recited the Hanuman Chalisa during the ordeal. Prime Minister Modi praised his “courage, patience and quick decision-making,” noting that the entire nation of India takes pride in his actions.

As the aviation industry watches the investigation closely, the focus remains on the resilience shown by the crew and passengers. “I am not looking at this wound like a wound because that would make my recovery even more difficult,” Machchhar told the Indian Prime Minister. “I am looking at it as a journey which is slowly going on and will take time but I am confident that the recovery will be there and I will become fit and healthy again.”