Captain Smit Machchhar Wounds and Cockpit Struggle Avert Mid-Air Disaster on flydubai Flight FZ1073

Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv plunged more than 17,000 feet in less than two minutes after a mid-air cockpit attack on Wednesday. According to Israeli officials and international reports, Captain Smit Machchhar was stabbed by his co-pilot in an apparent attempt to crash the passenger plane carrying 174 people. Despite serious injuries, Captain Machchhar fought back, unlocked the cockpit door, and allowed passengers and crew to overpower the attacker before the aircraft safely diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Photo: NZ Herald

Mainland Air chief executive Philip Kean expressed shock at the news, telling the Otago Daily Times that he was “blown away” by the actions of his former student. Mr Kean remembered Captain Machchhar as a quick learner and a live wire during his 18-month training period at the Dunedin-based flight school in 2008-09. The captain graduated early due to his hard work, according to Otago Daily Times.

The Dramatic Cockpit Stabbing and Rapid Descent

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that passengers and crew members broke into the cockpit as the aircraft entered a descent, pinning the attacker against the floor.

Photo: ABC News & Headlines

Pilot Gyorgy Peto told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the chances of surviving the rapid descent were “close to zero,” describing the recovery of the aircraft as a miracle.

Honors and Ongoing Investigations into the flydubai Incident

Israel honored five of its citizens with civilian heroism awards for their actions in subduing the co-pilot. Among the recipients was Yaniv Hayoun, a plumber who seized control of the plane, and passenger Asaf Rajuan. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greeted Mr. Hayoun at Ben Gurion Airport, praising him for saving many lives. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commended the valour displayed during the incident.

The co-pilot, who an Israeli official identified as an Omani national, was arrested following the landing in Saudi Arabia. India’s embassy in Saudi Arabia confirmed that Captain Machchhar was hospitalized and in a stable condition. Flydubai issued a statement noting that the underlying reasons for the altercation remained unknown and warned against premature speculation as authorities initiated a joint investigation.