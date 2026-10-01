Underweight and Frail Patients Face Higher Emergency Surgery Risks

Underweight patients face a 92% higher odds of death following emergency general surgery compared to those of normal or overweight status, according to nationwide study findings presented at the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2026. The research reveals that severe frailty strips away the survival advantage normally seen in overweight surgical patients.

When an emergency operation is required, a patient’s baseline metabolic state dictates their physiological tolerance for surgical stress. This study highlights how malnutrition and physical decline compound vulnerability during critical interventions.

Evaluating Body Mass Index and Frailty in Overweight and Underweight Cohorts

The research examined medical records from more than 334,000 adult patients aged 18 and older across the United States. Investigators utilized data captured between 2019 and 2024 through the American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (ACS NSQIP) database. This registry evaluates clinical outcomes, hospital length of stay, and readmission rates across more than 600 participating medical centers.

Researchers assessed frailty using a clinical scale ranging from one to five. A score of one indicated a single underlying comorbidity such as diabetes or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. A score of five designated a severely frail patient managing five underlying diseases.

The statistical analysis demonstrated a stark contrast in postoperative survival. Underweight patients experienced a 92% increase in mortality odds. Meanwhile, patients classified as obese demonstrated better outcomes when frailty was absent. Ellen Cohn, MD, MPH, a third-year general surgery resident at the University of Chicago and lead study author, explained this dynamic during the presentation.

“Our study shows that patients who are both underweight and frail have the worst outcomes. We also saw that frailty reduces the positive impact of the obesity paradox — the finding that patients who are overweight, but not at the extremes of obesity, tend to have better outcomes. That protective effect is lost if a patient is frail.”

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

The Obesity Paradox Disrupted: While carrying extra weight can sometimes provide a physiological buffer during critical illness, this protective advantage disappears entirely if a patient is physically frail.

While carrying extra weight can sometimes provide a physiological buffer during critical illness, this protective advantage disappears entirely if a patient is physically frail. The Underweight Hazard: Individuals with a low body mass index face a 92% increase in the odds of death after emergency general surgery compared to normal-weight or overweight peers.

Individuals with a low body mass index face a 92% increase in the odds of death after emergency general surgery compared to normal-weight or overweight peers. Modifiable Risks: Nutritional deficits and physical weakness can be actively targeted with protein supplementation and physical therapy.

Mitigating Postoperative Vulnerability Through Nutrition and Physical Therapy

Acute care teams face significant challenges when stabilizing patients who lack adequate metabolic reserves. Justin S. Hatchimonji, MD, study co-author and assistant professor of surgery in the section of trauma and acute care surgery at the University of Chicago, pointed out that identifying both frailty and a low BMI assists emergency general surgeons in forecasting postoperative results and strategizing long-term patient care. Surprising the research team, obese patients without severe frailty navigated the acute surgical period with better outcomes.

For vulnerable populations, targeted interventions offer a clear pathway to modify risk. Cohn emphasized that proactive management can outweigh the negative impacts of other comorbidities that make up the frailty score. Clinicians can intervene by monitoring protein intake, addressing vitamin deficiencies, supporting bone health, and implementing structured physical rehabilitation.

Study finds underweight patients face higher risk after emergency surgery

“What we take away from this study is that risk can be mitigated. We can make real-world changes to body mass index (BMI), and physical therapy can reduce frailty. What is unique about our study is that we were able to look at the impact of BMI and frailty together.”

Clinical Variables in Emergency General Surgery Outcomes Patient Cohort Observed Risk Factor Clinical Impact on Mortality Underweight Patients Low BMI 92% increased odds of death post-surgery Frail & Underweight Severe Physical Decline & Low BMI Poorest clinical outcomes; loss of survival advantage typically seen in overweight patients Obese Patients (Non-Frail) Excess Adipose Tissue without Frailty Demonstrated better outcomes

Contraindications and When to Consult a Medical Professional

While optimizing nutrition and activity is crucial, patients should consult a healthcare provider regarding nutritional goals and physical therapy. Patients exhibiting sudden weight loss, persistent fatigue, or declining physical function should consult a physician for a formal nutritional assessment.

Future Trajectories in Acute Care Research

The study has a limitation in that a large database analysis demonstrates associations rather than direct cause and effect. Additionally, while a program committee evaluates and chooses abstracts shared at the ACS Clinical Congress Scientific Forum, the conclusions have not yet undergone peer review. Future prospective clinical trials are necessary to determine whether pre-operative nutritional optimization and targeted physical therapy can systematically lower complication rates in frail populations undergoing emergency procedures.

References

American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (ACS NSQIP).

American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.