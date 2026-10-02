Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar Recounts Cockpit Assault

When flight FZ 1073 plummeted 17,000 feet in under two minutes following a violent cockpit assault by a co-pilot, Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar found himself bleeding heavily on the floor, fighting for his very survival. In his first public remarks since the Wednesday ordeal, Machchhar told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a video call that his driving motivation through the terror was simple: he could not let everyone else die.

A Desperate Struggle for Flight FZ 1073

The horrific mid-air catastrophe heading toward Tel Aviv was narrowly averted when passengers bravely stormed the cockpit and stand-in pilots regained control of the aircraft. Captain Machchhar recounted to Modi that he was on the ground inside the cockpit when he realized the aircraft was descending toward disaster. Despite suffering massive blood loss and severe wounds from an attack by his colleague, Machchhar pushed forward.

Photo: The Free Press

“And I knew in that moment – one last push, Smit! Just do it. The door is right there,” Machchhar told Modi during the Friday video call. He explained that even as he tried to escape the cabin, the attacker continued beating him. Once he managed to open the cockpit door, passengers flooded in and restrained the assailant.

Passenger accounts paint a terrifying picture of the descent. Dr. Shota Musaev, a dentist and a passenger on the flight, told Ynet that the aircraft lost altitude at an insane speed. “We thought we were going to die, 100%,” Musaev said, noting that he rushed forward without waiting when he heard shouting, later treating the captain’s severe head and hand wounds after passengers tied up the thrashing attacker.

Ground Chaos and International Fallout

Following the emergency diversion to Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, Machchhar was initially treated locally before being moved to a hospital in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CNN that Machchhar’s bravery “managed to prevent a 9/11 disaster.” Meanwhile, it was reported that Netanyahu seized upon the incident ahead of a pivotal Israeli parliamentary election, claiming the co-pilot had undergone “Islamist radical indoctrination” and pointing toward potential Iranian involvement—though former Israeli government adviser Daniel Levy and other analysts noted the political messaging was complex.

Photo: Al Jazeera

Reflecting on the harrowing experience during his call with Modi, an emotional Machchhar shared that his daughter had visited him in the hospital but grew frightened by his injuries, while his two-year-old son has not yet been able to visit. Admitting that becoming a pilot was not his childhood dream—having originally enrolled in textile engineering—Machchhar expressed a newfound sense of pride. “Now that you have called me, I am really really proud of myself,” he told Modi. “I wasn’t proud before this, but now I am.”

The Human Cost and Ongoing Investigation

While the immediate disaster was prevented through a combination of pilot endurance and passenger intervention—with passengers like Yaniv Hayoun putting the attacker in a chokehold—profound questions remain. Flydubai has cautioned against premature speculation regarding the attacker’s exact motives as international authorities continue investigating the security failures on a commercial flight carrying about 180 people.