High Court Reverses Nedbank Foreclosure on Soweto Family Home

High Court Rescinds Foreclosure on Soweto Family Home

The Johannesburg high court officially halted Nedbank’s attempt to repossess and sell the modest Soweto home of an elderly woman and her daughter. Judge Stuart Wilson ordered the absolute rescission of a 2021 default judgment, ruling that the bank illegally rushed to court while ignoring the family’s formal debt restructuring requests under the National Credit Act.

The legal battle centres on applicants Karabo Nobuhle Modibedi and her daughter Cecilia Mamoabi Modibedi. The family secured a bond of just over R270,000 in 2008 for their property in Mofolo, Soweto, maintaining regular monthly payments of more than R2,000 for roughly a decade before running into financial difficulties in 2018.

The Bottom Line Legal Precedent Upheld: The high court reaffirmed that credit providers cannot approach courts to enforce agreements if consumers actively respond to Section 129 notices.

The high court reaffirmed that credit providers cannot approach courts to enforce agreements if consumers actively respond to Section 129 notices. Corporate Accountability: Judge Stuart Wilson criticized the bank’s failure to engage with restructuring proposals, slapping Nedbank with the full legal bill.

Judge Stuart Wilson criticized the bank’s failure to engage with restructuring proposals, slapping Nedbank with the full legal bill. Statutory Protection: The ruling highlights vital consumer rights protections under South Africa’s National Credit Act regarding vulnerable homeowners.

A Decade of Consistent Payments Followed by Sudden Arrears

The Modibedi family diligently met their financial obligations on the R270,000 bond for ten years. Financial strain in 2018 altered their payment performance, causing arrears to accumulate to just over R310,000. In response, Nedbank initiated standard pre-litigation steps by issuing a Section 129 notice of default.

Acting precisely as the National Credit Act instructs, the family responded on October 5, 2020. Through a local paralegal organisation, they submitted a formal written request to restructure their monthly bond payments. They explained that a tenant stayed with them, providing rental income that could service a reduced monthly payment plan. The bank never engaged with this possibility, aiming instead to induce the family to sell the property on the open market.

Photo: sowetan.co.za

Deafening Silence and the 2021 Default Judgment

Rather than responding to the restructuring letter, the bank proceeded with legal action. In October 2021, Nedbank quietly obtained a default judgment declaring the Soweto residence specially executable. During court proceedings, Judge Wilson gave the bank a two-month postponement to search its records for any evidence of interaction with the Modibedis.

Nedbank failed to produce a single shred of evidence showing anyone had read or answered the family’s letter. Instead, the financial institution submitted a generic call log featuring automated interactions. Judge Wilson dismissed this documentation as taking place in a “parallel universe,” describing the bank’s handling as a “total failure of corporate responsibility” marked by “deafening silence.”

Metric / Detail Original Loan (2008) Arrears Accumulation (2018–2021) Principal Bond Amount Just over R270,000 — Accumulated Arrears — Just over R310,000 Monthly Installment Just over R2,000 Restructuring requested Court Status Active agreement Default judgment rescinded

Proportionality and Statutory Violations

Judge Wilson expressed grave doubts regarding whether executing foreclosure against the modest Soweto home was proportionate. He noted that the applicants are an elderly woman and her daughter who live in a presumably modest abode, while the debt amount, although not trifling, remains comparatively small against a decade of substantial prior payments.

The court ruled that because Nedbank ignored the restructuring letter, it lacked the statutory entitlement under Section 130 of the National Credit Act to approach the court. Consequently, the default judgment was erroneously sought and granted under Rule 42 and common law. The high court set aside the 2021 order in its entirety and directed Nedbank to pay all legal costs incurred by the Modibedi family.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.