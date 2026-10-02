Home » Entertainment » Per Andersson to compete in Melodifestivalen 2027 with song co-written with Edward af Sillén

Comedian Per Andersson will compete as an artist in Melodifestivalen 2027 with a humor track co-written by Edward af Sillén, according to reports published by Aftonbladet and Expressen on October 2, 2026. The selection marks Andersson’s first time entering Sweden’s premier music competition as a competing vocalist rather than hosting or appearing in comedic interludes.

The Bottom Line The Artist: Comedian Per Andersson, 49, secures a slot in the official Melodifestivalen 2027 lineup.

Comedian Per Andersson, 49, secures a slot in the official Melodifestivalen 2027 lineup. The Creative Team: The contest entry is co-written by director and Eurovision commentator Edward af Sillén, who recently collaborated with Andersson on the touring production Kardborreshowen.

The contest entry is co-written by director and Eurovision commentator Edward af Sillén, who recently collaborated with Andersson on the touring production Kardborreshowen. Additional Lineup Leaks: Alongside Andersson’s comedy bid, pop group E.M.D. (Erik Segerstedt, Mattias Andréasson, and Danny Saucedo) are confirmed by industry insiders to make an official comeback in the upcoming contest.

Per Andersson Steps Up to the Melodifestivalen Microphone Melodifestivalen’s informal silly season escalated as SVT began issuing formal participation notices to artists for the 2027 competition. Aftonbladet reported that Per Andersson is among the initial roster of performers who have received official confirmation of their acceptance into the upcoming field. While Andersson is no stranger to the Melodifestivalen stage, his previous engagements remained strictly non-competitive. In 2021, he served as a co-host alongside Pernilla Wahlgren and Christer Björkman. Earlier appearances included playing a recurring character during 2011 artist presentations and starring in comedic interludes in 2013 that parodied rejected contest entries. Entering the arena as an official competing vocalist represents a distinct shift in his multi-decade entertainment career. Photo: expressen.se

Edward af Sillén Crafts a High-Energy Humor Entry The comedic weight of Andersson’s 2027 bid rests heavily on its songwriting pedigree. Edward af Sillén, known across Sweden as a prominent Eurovision commentator, stage director, and scriptwriter, co-wrote the track. Af Sillén also directed Andersson’s current touring show, Kardborreshowen. Having previously ventured into Melodifestivalen songwriting with Lilla Al-Fadji, af Sillén returns to the competition format with a composition tailored specifically to Andersson’s theatrical style. According to a source with direct knowledge of the production who spoke with Aftonbladet, “The song is just as crazy as Per Andersson himself.” Expressen corroborated the primary reporting regarding Andersson’s participation and the involvement of af Sillén.

E.M.D. Makes an Anticipated Comeback in the 2027 Field Aftonbladet and Expressen both confirmed that the boy band E.M.D., featuring Erik Segerstedt, Mattias Andréasson, and Danny Saucedo, will stage a group comeback for Melodifestivalen 2027. Speculation surrounding the group’s reunion intensified after observers noted strategic gaps in their collective spring 2027 schedules, aligning directly with the latter half of the Melodifestivalen tour calendar. Insiders close to the production noted that the group’s chosen entry leans into an upbeat pop direction rather than a traditional ballad format.