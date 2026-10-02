Assam CM Apologizes After Police Stop Ambulance for VIP Convoy

An ambulance carrying a critically ill 42-year-old patient suffering from a severe liver ailment was halted by police officers in Silchar, India, to clear a path for the motorcade of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, according to reporting by India Today NE and The Times of India. The patient, Rasuraj Chakraborty, died the following morning at Silchar Medical College and Hospital, sparking widespread public outrage online over VIP priority protocols.

Police Officers Suspended Following Outcry Over Stopped Emergency Vehicle

The incident occurred on September 30 in the Indian state of Assam as Chakraborty was being transported from Sribhumi to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Near the Ramnagar ISBT area, traffic police intercepted the emergency vehicle to accommodate the approaching motorcade carrying Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Footage of the stationary ambulance circulated widely across social media platforms, drawing sharp condemnation from the public. While media reports indicated the ambulance was held up for approximately four minutes, Sarma disputed the duration, stating the delay lasted roughly 30 seconds.

Here is why that matters: The optics of emergency services yielding to political transport triggered an immediate institutional reckoning. Sarma issued a public apology via social media, categorizing the stoppage as completely unacceptable. “Today was an incident in Silchar where an ambulance was stopped to clear the path for my convoy. This is unacceptable, and I apologize to the patient and his family,” Sarma stated, emphasizing that ministerial movement should never supersede urgent medical needs.

Following the public backlash, authorities took swift disciplinary action. Four police officers tasked with managing traffic along the motorcade route were suspended and now face formal departmental inquiries for potential dereliction of duty. But there is a broader administrative shift underway as well. The Office of the Chief Minister of Assam issued revised operational guidelines instructing district commissioners and senior police officials to prioritize emergency medical transport without exception.

Hospital Officials Clarify Medical Timeline Amid Public Debate

The proximity of his death to the traffic delay fueled speculation regarding potential links between the stoppage and the clinical outcome. However, treating physicians and family members pushed back against direct causation.

Four Policemen Suspended After Ambulance Stopped for Assam CM Convoy | Himanta Biswa Sarma |BJP |

Abhijit Swami, the director of Silchar Medical College and Hospital, addressed the clinical realities of the case to local media outlets. “He was suffering from cirrhosis and it was a chronic case. He died during treatment at around six in the morning,” Swami explained. Relatives of the deceased confirmed that Chakraborty was already in grave condition during the transfer. While family members expressed frustration over the initial delay, they maintained that the traffic stoppage did not cause his death.

Sarma similarly rejected claims connecting the brief hold-up to the fatality. “The patient was suffering from a liver ailment and I do not think stopping the ambulance was linked to his death. However, I am unequivocally against this culture of stopping emergency services to let VIP convoys pass,” he noted.

Revised Protocol for Ministerial Transit in Assam

Incident Parameters and Administrative Response Metric Reported Detail Date of Incident September 30 Location Silchar, Assam, India Patient Condition Advanced liver cirrhosis (critical) Disciplinary Action 4 police officers suspended Policy Revision VIP convoys required to yield to ambulances

The fallout from the Silchar episode prompted a complete overhaul of how ministerial convoys operate within the region. Under the newly promulgated rules, the Chief Minister’s own transport detail is mandated to halt whenever necessary to permit the unhindered passage of an ambulance or emergency response vehicle.

The size of official motorcades is being reduced to the minimum required for security compliance. Accompanying ministers, legislators, and officials traveling to shared engagements are no longer permitted to ride within the primary ministerial convoy, effectively dismantling the traditional rolling roadblocks that frequently disrupt municipal traffic.