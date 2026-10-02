G7 Agrees to Release Up to 100 Million Barrels of Oil to Cap Soaring Fuel Prices

Following a G7 videoconference hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, member nations agreed to release up to 100 million barrels of diesel fuel and crude oil from emergency reserves over four months. The G7 initiated the coordinated release to cap surging gas and fuel prices driven by ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

Strategic Emergency Reserve Adjustments

Coordinated Release: G7 nations will dispense up to 100 million barrels of crude oil and diesel over a four-month period, with a substantial diesel release scheduled within the first 20 days.

G7 nations will dispense up to 100 million barrels of crude oil and diesel over a four-month period, with a substantial diesel release scheduled within the first 20 days. Refinery Optimization: Member states plan to synchronize refinery maintenance schedules to eliminate simultaneous capacity shutdowns and maximize domestic utilization rates.

Member states plan to synchronize refinery maintenance schedules to eliminate simultaneous capacity shutdowns and maximize domestic utilization rates. Price Pressures: The policy rollout coincides with tight domestic fuel markets and critical political timelines, including U.S. midterm elections.

G7 Agrees to Release Diesel and Crude Reserves

Member countries in the Group of Seven agreed Friday to release tens of millions of barrels of diesel fuel and crude oil. The action represents the latest attempt by industrial economies to curb escalating gas prices following supply shocks. President Donald Trump stated via Truth Social that Europe agreed to release a massive volume of heavily stocked diesel oil, adding that the process would begin immediately.

Gas prices climbed steadily after the United States and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28. Diesel experienced a renewed surge during the summer following the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war in July. U.S. diesel averages surged 70% to $6.37 per gallon since late February. G7 leaders held a videoconference attended by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to coordinate the release of emergency oil reserves.

The G7 confirmed the release would total as much as 100 million barrels over four months, featuring a substantial diesel release within the initial 20 days. Leaders also committed to coordinating refinery maintenance schedules to prevent simultaneous capacity shutdowns and temporarily boost utilization rates where possible. Many American and European refiners currently operate at maximum capacity.

Market Impacts and Analyst Projections

Oil analyst Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, noted that the release could help smooth over recent supply disruptions. Lipow stated that releasing 100 million barrels of diesel over four months would essentially replace Russian exports banned after Ukrainian drone strikes reduced Russian refining capacity.

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At the pump, Lipow projected that a release of this magnitude could temporarily reduce diesel prices by 25 cents per gallon, though it does little to expand underlying refinery capacity. In March, International Energy Agency members approved a 400-million-barrel crude oil release. While that temporarily eased supply crunches, prices continued to climb.

As of Friday, Brent crude hovered above $100 per barrel, down 3% in anticipation of the announcement, remaining up more than 60% since the start of the year. The ultimate decision on releasing reserves rests with the IEA and its 32 member countries, which previously made available a record 400 million barrels of crude oil from strategic reserves following the onset of the attack on Iran.

Photo: yahoo.com

G7 Emergency Energy Reserve Metrics Metric Value Context Total Reserve Release Up to 100 million barrels Distributed over four months Initial Diesel Timeline Substantial release in 20 days Targeted near-term price stabilization U.S. Diesel Price Change Surged 70% to $6.37 per gallon Measured from late February baseline Brent Crude Level Hovering above $100 per barrel Up over 60% since the start of the year

Transatlantic Pressures and Export Policy Disputes

The G7 agreement followed a weeklong pressure campaign by the Trump administration directed at European allies, particularly Germany and France, which hold substantial shares of European Union diesel reserves. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote on X late Thursday that American farmers, truckers, and businesses should not carry the burden of a global diesel shortage alone.

Republicans face difficult economic polling numbers ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections, with NBC News polling showing 41% approval and 56% disapproval for Trump’s handling of the U.S. economy. While advocating for reserve releases, Trump also considered a U.S. diesel export ban that would severely impact European Union countries and the United Kingdom.

G7 To Release Emergency Oil Reserves? How Much Oil Do G7 Countries Have In Reserve? | NDTV Profit

Earlier Friday, the European Union explicitly rejected any potential diesel export ban. A European Commission spokeswoman noted during a briefing that a ban would not benefit anyone. Following the G7 announcement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the decision of G7 countries not to impose export bans on allies, signaling continued solidarity between international partners.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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