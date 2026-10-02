Montreal Every Child Matters March Marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

On September 30, 2026, several hundred people marched through Montreal for the annual Every Child Matters event, marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Organized by the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal and Resilience Montreal, the demonstration brought intergenerational crowds wearing orange shirts from Westmount Park to Cabot Square to demand institutional accountability.

Marching Through Montreal Streets for Truth and Reconciliation

Traditional songs echoed along the route as participants carried banners and Palestinian flags, reflecting broader messages of international solidarity. Speakers at the gathering repeatedly chanted, “No reconciliation without truth,” criticizing both the federal government’s slow implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s recommendations and the scheduled 2027 destruction of residential school archives.

For many attendees, the march served as a visceral reminder of personal and familial trauma. Maggie Chittspattio, an intervention and community program coordinator at Resilience Montreal, shared her motivation for participating. Her mother was forcibly removed from her family at age five to attend a residential school. “It’s something very special to me,” Chittspattio told CTV News. “It’s something that I would like to break for my kids and future generations.”

Every Child Matters march brings Indigenous voices to Montreal streets

Confronting the Legacy of Canada’s Residential School System

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation—also known as Orange Shirt Day—brings national focus to a government-funded, church-operated school system that forcibly separated an estimated 150,000 Indigenous children from their families. While the final federally run institution closed in Saskatchewan in 1996, the psychological and social repercussions remain deeply entrenched.

Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer, former grand chief of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke, emphasized the enduring severity of this trauma. “There are still the residual impacts of the sexual abuse, the physical abuse, and the violence that children suffered,” Sky-Deer told CTV News. “How do people expect [survivors] to be normal, functioning adults in their lives when that was what their formative years were about?” She urged the public to internalize the historical reality by imagining the same atrocities happening to their own children or grandchildren.

Photo: ctvnews.ca

Demands Facing the Upcoming Quebec Provincial Election

The Montreal demonstration unfolded against the immediate backdrop of an impending political cycle, taking place just days before Quebecers head to the polls on October 5, 2026. Organizers and advocates stressed that regional leadership must actively engage with Indigenous populations rather than offering superficial acknowledgments.

“If you’re a leader, you’re a leader, and you should always include us, as Indigenous people in the province of Quebec,” Chittspattio stated via CTV News. “We’re still here and, if you want our help, help us in return.”