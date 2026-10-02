Montreal Every Child Matters March Marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Montreal Every Child Matters March Marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

by

On September 30, 2026, several hundred people marched through Montreal for the annual Every Child Matters event, marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Organized by the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal and Resilience Montreal, the demonstration brought intergenerational crowds wearing orange shirts from Westmount Park to Cabot Square to demand institutional accountability.

Marching Through Montreal Streets for Truth and Reconciliation

Traditional songs echoed along the route as participants carried banners and Palestinian flags, reflecting broader messages of international solidarity. Speakers at the gathering repeatedly chanted, “No reconciliation without truth,” criticizing both the federal government’s slow implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s recommendations and the scheduled 2027 destruction of residential school archives.

For many attendees, the march served as a visceral reminder of personal and familial trauma. Maggie Chittspattio, an intervention and community program coordinator at Resilience Montreal, shared her motivation for participating. Her mother was forcibly removed from her family at age five to attend a residential school. “It’s something very special to me,” Chittspattio told CTV News. “It’s something that I would like to break for my kids and future generations.”

Every Child Matters march brings Indigenous voices to Montreal streets

Confronting the Legacy of Canada’s Residential School System

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation—also known as Orange Shirt Day—brings national focus to a government-funded, church-operated school system that forcibly separated an estimated 150,000 Indigenous children from their families. While the final federally run institution closed in Saskatchewan in 1996, the psychological and social repercussions remain deeply entrenched.

Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer, former grand chief of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke, emphasized the enduring severity of this trauma. “There are still the residual impacts of the sexual abuse, the physical abuse, and the violence that children suffered,” Sky-Deer told CTV News. “How do people expect [survivors] to be normal, functioning adults in their lives when that was what their formative years were about?” She urged the public to internalize the historical reality by imagining the same atrocities happening to their own children or grandchildren.

Three year old Sken:neniehawe sits on the shoulders of her mother Chaitlyn while taking part in the Every Child Matters
Photo: ctvnews.ca

Demands Facing the Upcoming Quebec Provincial Election

The Montreal demonstration unfolded against the immediate backdrop of an impending political cycle, taking place just days before Quebecers head to the polls on October 5, 2026. Organizers and advocates stressed that regional leadership must actively engage with Indigenous populations rather than offering superficial acknowledgments.

“If you’re a leader, you’re a leader, and you should always include us, as Indigenous people in the province of Quebec,” Chittspattio stated via CTV News. “We’re still here and, if you want our help, help us in return.”

Key Details of the 2026 Montreal Every Child Matters Event
Event Detail Recorded Fact
Date of Event September 30, 2026
Organizing Groups Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal and Resilience Montreal
Route Westmount Park via Westmount High School to Cabot Square
Provincial Election Date October 5, 2026

More on Every Child Matters

Every Child Matters March in Montreal honours resilience of residential school survivors
Every Child Matters march in Montreal
Every Child Matters marchers in Montreal call for reconciliation to ‘come faster’
Every Child Matters march honours residential school survivors
Every Child Matters Ride honours residential school survivors

Related reading

Photo of author

Omar El Sayed - World Editor

Omar El Sayed is Archyde’s World Editor, focused on international affairs, diplomacy, conflict, and cross-border political developments. He brings a global newsroom perspective to complex events and helps readers understand how regional stories connect to wider geopolitical shifts.

Chicago Cubs Win Permanent Injunction In Wrigley View Rooftop Lawsuit