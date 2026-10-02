Chicago Cubs Win Permanent Injunction In Wrigley View Rooftop Lawsuit

The Chicago Cubs secured a permanent injunction and summary judgment.

How Did the Court Rule on the Wrigley View Rooftop Dispute?

Coleman endorsed the team’s legal arguments, concluding that the rooftop business misappropriates the live game experience by selling vantage points from an adjacent building across the street without compensating the club.

Cubshq.com noted that the legal decision was handed down on September 30. Coleman pointed out that the undisputed facts show the defendants profited from ticket sales to watch Cubs games without contributing financially to the ballgames or acquiring a right to sell the team’s product.

What Precedent Did the Judge Cite Regarding Live Event Visibility?

To support her ruling, Judge Coleman relied on a nearly 90-year-old legal precedent established in 1938. In that case, the Pittsburgh Pirates successfully sued a radio station for placing observers on an adjacent roof outside Forbes Field to broadcast games without paying admission.

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Coleman reasoned that the Cubs, whose payroll reached $274 million according to Spotrac, expend considerable financial resources to deliver a live baseball product enclosed by a ballpark. She emphasized that while Wrigley View Rooftop argued the team was demanding a novel property right in game visibility, that right was actually established decades ago. The judge also observed that unlike the defendant, all other rooftops surrounding the ballpark operate under royalty agreements with the organization.

What Claims Succeeded and Which Ones Failed in Court?

The court ruled in favor of the Cubs across multiple counts, including misappropriation, unjust enrichment, trademark infringement, and unfair competition. Coleman agreed with the team’s characterization of Wrigley View Rooftop as a parasite that takes from its host without giving back, writing that unfairly capitalizing on another’s labor offends principles of justice, equity, and good conscience. She also found a likelihood of customer confusion due to the rooftop’s use of protected marks like “Cubs” and “Chicago Cubs” in advertising, citing executive testimony regarding consumer inquiries about official affiliation.

Photo: cubshq.com

However, the court denied summary judgment on the Cubs’ false advertising claim. Coleman explained that the existing evidence and testimony did not conclusively establish that the rooftop’s statements likely influenced customers to purchase tickets.

What Was the Immediate Reaction from the Ballclub?

The organization expressed satisfaction with the outcome through an official statement. “We are pleased with Judge Coleman’s ruling and appreciate the Court’s careful consideration of this matter,” the team stated, as reported by Cubshq.com. “The decision protects our intellectual property rights and affirms our longstanding position that businesses cannot commercially profit from Cubs games or use Cubs intellectual property without authorization.”

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What Options Remain for the Defendant?

Wrigley View Rooftop did not immediately respond to requests for comment following the decision. The company retains the right to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, where it may attempt to challenge restrictions on how it utilizes its privately owned real property.