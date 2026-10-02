KIKU Expands Sports Sponsorships and Culinary Events

KIKU® has integrated athletic sponsorships and culinary promotions into its brand strategy throughout the year, deploying initiatives across South Tyrol and Germany. ADEMA Geschäftsführer Jürgen Braun details an approach focused on active lifestyles, youth sports development, and community networking rather than purely passive banner advertising.

The Bottom Line Strategic Shift: Brand positioning moves away from passive stadium banners toward active lifestyle events and community engagement across European markets.

Brand positioning moves away from passive stadium banners toward active lifestyle events and community engagement across European markets. Network Expansion: Events like the fifth annual KIKU® Cup in Salem connect international fruit partners alongside youth sports tournaments.

Events like the fifth annual KIKU® Cup in Salem connect international fruit partners alongside youth sports tournaments. Diversification into culinary formats, including the “KIKU® Kitchen” social media series, broadens the consumer interaction space beyond fresh snacking.

Athletic Integration Across South Tyrol and Northern Italy

In the spring, KIKU® participated in a sports festival for individuals with and without disabilities in South Tyrol. This was followed in June by an event organized alongside the association “Il Sorriso,” which supports children with Down syndrome, prioritizing shared movement and play.

Also in June, the ADEMA team hosted the inaugural KIKU® Sports Day, bringing together 15 sponsored athletes for a cycling tour and lunch in the South Tyrolean Dolomites around Lake Carezza. Braun stated that the format met with high satisfaction from participants and will become a regular fixture. The brand currently supports 15 international athletes across various disciplines.

Investment in Youth Initiatives

Beyond elite sponsorships, youth initiatives target multiple sports, spanning tennis tournaments, football camps, handball events, and the Piraten-Cup—an international U11 ice hockey tournament. In July, the brand marked its fifth KIKU® Cup in Salem on Lake Constance.

Organized by KIKU® partner Seefrucht, the tournament brought together twelve teams from across Europe at the Schlosssee-Stadium. The athletic competition doubled as a multi-company anniversary celebration. The evening marked 25 years of Salemfrucht, 23 years of Seefrucht, and 20 years of KIKU® Germany, serving as a networking hub for international supply chain partners.

Event / Initiative Location Partner / Organizer Core Focus KIKU® Sports Day Lake Carezza, South Tyrol ADEMA Team & Athletes Athlete networking and cycling KIKU® Cup (5th Edition) Salem, Lake Constance Seefrucht International youth football & partner jubilee Piraten-Cup Various Regional Clubs International U11 ice hockey youth support KIKU® Kitchen Digital / Regional Chef Ralf Hörger Culinary recipe series and regional cooking

Expanding Into Culinary Formats With KIKU® Kitchen

Marketing efforts also target the kitchen through the digital communication series “KIKU® Kitchen.” The initiative features recipes ranging from traditional interpretations to modern pairings, published via social media and the official brand website.

To develop these formats, the team collaborates with regional chefs from South Tyrol and Germany. This includes Ralf Hörger, a chef and host of the TV cooking format “Wertvoll kochen,” whose focus centers on regional and high-quality ingredients. Despite the new recipe lines, Braun noted that his personal preference remains a traditional KIKU® apple schmarrn.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.