South Korea mounts medal charge in archery, taekwondo and football

The Final Gold Medal Sprint at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

The 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games entered their final stretch as South Korea mounted a medal charge across archery, taekwondo, sports climbing, and men’s football. With the multi-sport event concluding its schedule in Japan, the delegation looked to traditional powerhouses to salvage a final tally projected to fall short of pre-tournament targets.

Archery and Taekwondo Lead the Final Surge

According to reports from yna.co.kr, the final medal phase at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Ground and local gymnasiums featured South Korea’s core disciplines. The recurve archery events showcased veteran leadership alongside rising talent, with athletes like Woo-seok Lee and Chae-young Kang anchoring the brackets. Concurrently, martial arts competitors stepped onto the mats to secure critical podium finishes. At the Toyohashi Gymnasium, taekwondo practitioners targeted high-value bouts, capitalizing on technical precision to offset earlier deficits in the overall medal table.

Photo: 아시아경제

As detailed by Asiae, the delegation’s late push followed a productive multi-gold day on October 1 that revitalized the campaign. Shooting and judo had previously added to the tally, setting a competitive baseline for the final weekend fixtures. But the tape showed that closing the gap on initial projections of 40 to 45 gold medals remained a steep uphill battle against historical benchmarks.

Key Discipline Targets and Event Schedules Sport Discipline / Class Key Athletes Target / Phase Archery Recurve Individual & Team Kim Woo-jin, Lee Woo-seok, Chae-young Kang Medal Rounds / 8th-16th Elimination Taekwondo Kyorugi (57kg / 80kg+) Kim Yu-jin, Kang Sang-hyun Grand Slam & Gold Deciders Football U-23 Men’s Tournament Lee Min-sung (Coach), U-23 Squad Gold Medal Final vs. Japan

U-23 Football Final and the Closing Ceremonies

The marquee fixture of the closing days pitted manager Min-sung Lee’s U-23 squad against host nation Japan at the Toyota Stadium, with news1.kr and yna.co.kr confirming the high-stakes showdown. Having navigated the semifinal gauntlet, the squad aimed for a fourth tournament crown. The broader delegation faced historical context, tracking toward a final gold count hovering near late-20th-century benchmarks, echoing the 28-gold output of the 1982 New Delhi edition as operations in Japan wind down ahead of the 2030 Doha Games handover.

Photo: KBS 뉴스

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