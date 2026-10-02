John Wick, Hunger Games, and Saw Get Free Streaming Channels on LG

Lionsgate has teamed up with LG Channels to launch a new wave of free, ad-supported streaming television pop-up channels across the United States and Canada, bringing several of the studio’s movie and television franchises to viewers, as reported by Deadline and detailed in corporate announcements.

The rollout includes dedicated, temporary streaming destinations for major cinematic properties such as The Hunger Games, Saw, and John Wick, alongside additions like single-series feeds for Rookie Blue and Ghosts. These free ad-supported streaming television networks offer viewers access, though they feature commercial breaks during playback.

As streaming providers look for ways to capture audience attention, this partnership leverages curated scheduling around specific seasonal and theatrical moments. Matthew Durgin, vice president of media entertainment services North America, noted that the strategy revolves around turning fan-favorite movies into limited-time viewing events tailored to seasonal relevancy.

Franchise Pop-Up Schedule and Content Offerings

The collaboration kicks off with a rotating calendar of temporary channels designed to coincide with major pop culture moments and upcoming theatrical releases. According to the release schedule, The Hunger Games pop-up runs from October 1 through October 15, featuring all five films in the franchise to give fans a chance to catch up ahead of the theatrical release of Sunrise on the Reaping on November 20.

Following the series, the platform shifts genres for the Halloween season. The Saw channel operates from October 16 to November 4, marking the first time the franchise has been available as a standalone channel on FAST. This particular block packages eight films for viewers, with every movie also accessible on demand.

Rounding out the pop-up lineup for the winter holidays, the John Wick channel runs from December 17 to December 31. This deployment bundles the four-film franchise onto a dedicated channel. This is the first time the John Wick franchise will be made available as a FAST channel.

Expansion of Permanent Channels and Genre Networks

Beyond the rotating pop-up events, the partnership introduces additions to the platform’s lineup. This includes Pulse, a medical drama-themed channel featuring library titles such as Nurse Jackie and Saving Hope. The companies are also introducing the Lionsgate Network, which curates a mix of the studio’s premium series and feature films, including Private Eyes and La La Land.

Photo: prnewswire.com

Single-series feeds are also expanding under the agreement. Viewers can tune into dedicated channels for the CBS comedy Ghosts and the police procedural Rookie Blue. These additions build upon a longstanding distribution agreement between the studio and the hardware manufacturer that began in 2022, expanding the footprint of Lionsgate-branded content across 13 international markets and bringing the total count of Lionsgate-affiliated channels on the platform in the United States to 13.

Market Impact and Platform Strategy

The initiative highlights how studios are utilizing ad-supported television to monetize film and television libraries while driving interest in upcoming theatrical projects. The previous iteration of The Hunger Games pop-up channel performed strongly during its initial run, ranking among the top 10 channels overall on the service.

Photo: justjared.com

Industry analysts note that free ad-supported streaming television platforms—such as Pluto TV, Tubi, The Roku Channel, and Plex, among others—have seen growth. By leveraging webOS hardware integration, manufacturers can capture viewer engagement directly through built-in smart TV interfaces.

Deployment Timeline and Future Availability

The rollout of these channels is currently underway across the United States and Canada, with specific pop-up dates spanning the final quarter of the year. The initial Hunger Games block is active through mid-October, paving the way for the horror and holiday action blocks scheduled through December.

As the holiday season approaches, the platform intends to evaluate viewership metrics from these targeted pop-up events.