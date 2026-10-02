Home » News » Meredith Argues It Is Okay to Be Childfree and Happy in Your 30s

In a recent advice column for Boston.com titled “We're happy without children | Love Letters,” advice columnist Meredith Goldstein argues that it is entirely valid for couples in their 30s to forgo starting a family and instead focus on maintaining and growing a lifestyle alongside a partner.

Validating the Childfree Path

The column emphasizes that loving someone, adoring a current life setup, and letting that be enough is a legitimate choice. Goldstein points out that people often react with confusion or hesitation toward couples who choose not to have children. According to the column, this behavior stems largely from a desire to see others validate their own life paths, alongside a fundamental fear among individuals of being left out of major societal milestones.

Fostering Community Across Lifestyles

To bridge the gap between differing lifestyles, Goldstein advises couples without children to actively include their friends and family. Building a strong community involves showing affection by spending time with friends and their children, and occasionally volunteering to babysit. By making an effort to remain involved in the broader family and social circle, couples signal that they value community connection regardless of their reproductive choices.

Supporting Single Peers

The guidance also extends to maintaining friendships outside of the nuclear family dynamic, specifically encouraging couples to stay close with single friends. Unmarried peers frequently grapple with internal questions about missing out, the validity of their enjoyment, potential changes of heart, and long-term companionship.

Goldstein highlights that coupled individuals without children often possess the time and emotional bandwidth to support these single friends, making sustained connection vital for mutual reassurance.

Public Discourse and Submissions

The column opens the floor to a broader audience, asking readers in their 30s whether they find it difficult to explain their decisions regarding childlessness. The platform invites ongoing public discourse about modern relationship dynamics, friendship structures, and personal choices surrounding dating and breakups.

For individuals seeking guidance, the publication accepts anonymous questions concerning dating, friendships, breakups, and crushes via email at [email protected] or through a designated online anonymous submission form.