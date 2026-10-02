Rolex “Four Seasons” Daytona Watches Sell for $50 Million

Four unique Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona watches, known as the “Four Seasons” collection, fetched nearly $50 million at a late September charity auction organized by Phillips in collaboration with Rolex. The proceeds from Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter—crafted from distinct precious metals and natural gemstones—were split entirely between the Federer Foundation and Re to fund global education and ecosystem restoration.

Phillips and Rolex Organize Charity Auction for Four Seasons Collection

In late September, Phillips orchestrated a sales event in collaboration with Rolex, marking the watchmaker’s first charity auction. Four unique editions of the Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona crossed the block, generating a combined total of nearly $50 million. Every dollar of the hammer price was earmarked for philanthropic distribution, supporting two specific non-profit entities: the Federer Foundation, established by Roger Federer, and Re, a conservation collective featuring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Model Name Metal Dial & Sub-dial Materials Hammer Price Cosmograph Daytona Spring 18k White Gold Chrysoprase dial, lepidolite sub-dials ~$9 million Cosmograph Daytona Summer 18k Everose Gold Turquoise dial, ruby heart sub-dials ~$13.65 million Cosmograph Daytona Autumn 18k Yellow Gold Mookaíte dial, chrysoprase sub-dials ~$13.5 million Cosmograph Daytona Winter Platinum 950 Blue opal dial, lapis-lazuli sub-dials ~$13.2 million

Material Craftsmanship and Gemstone Engineering Across the Four Editions

Rolex moved far beyond standard dial variations for the Four Seasons suite, outfitting each timepiece with the in-house calibre 4131 movement. The mechanical heart delivers a 72-hour power reserve alongside the rigorous Superlative Chronometer certification. Each watch utilizes a distinct precious metal framework paired with rare mineral dials and gemstone bezels. The least expensive of the quartet, the Cosmograph Daytona Spring in 18k white gold, achieved approximately $9 million. Its chrysoprase dial pairs with lepidolite sub-dials, framed by a bezel featuring 36 trapezoid-cut amethyst sapphires totaling 5.57 carats, alongside 54 diamonds adorning the lugs and crown guard.

Commanding the highest figure of the collection at $13.65 million, the Cosmograph Daytona Summer utilizes proprietary 18k Everose gold. A vibrant turquoise dial anchors the piece, offset by heart-cut rubies in the sub-dials and 36 pink sapphires set into the bezel. The autumn iteration, realizing roughly $13.5 million, shifts into a warm 18k yellow gold case. Its mookaíte dial displays natural red, yellow, and brown earthy tones, complemented by chrysoprase sub-dials and a bezel paved with blue tourmaline.

Platinum Winter Edition Concludes the Charity Series

Rounding out the quartet, the Cosmograph Daytona Winter brought in approximately $13.2 million at the Phillips auction. As the sole platinum 950 reference in the collection, Winter features a blue opal dial balanced by deep lapis-lazuli sub-dials. The bezel is set with 36 trapezoid-cut sapphires shifting smoothly from blue to pink, while diamond pavé accents cover the index markers, lugs, and crown guard. The resulting aesthetic delivers the intended cool visual contrast to complete the seasonal theme.

The nearly $50 million generated flows directly into targeted global programs. The Federer Foundation allocates funds toward foundational education and learning infrastructure for children throughout southern Africa and Switzerland. Meanwhile, Re channels resources into large-scale conservation and ecosystem rehabilitation, rounding out an intersection of high-end horology and global philanthropy.