Victoria Rattled by Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Near Korumburra

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck regional Victoria early Saturday morning, waking residents across the state and rattling buildings in Melbourne in what is the state’s largest tremor since October 2023. Geoscience Australia recorded the seismic event just after 2:00 am on October 3, 2026, with an epicenter located six kilometres north-east of Korumburra in South Gippsland, roughly 103 kilometres south-east of Melbourne. The federal government agency reported that the tremor struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, generating more than 16,000 felt reports from across the state as shaking stretched as far west as Newport and north-east to Whittlesea.

Aftershocks Continue Across South Gippsland

Seismology Research Centre chief scientist Adam Pascale warned that the seismic activity is far from over following the initial overnight jolt. Pascale noted that monitoring equipment has captured dozens of subsequent tremors, the largest reaching a magnitude of 3.1 at 2:56 am.

“I can see [aftershocks] popping off every couple of minutes and they’ll probably go on for weeks,” Pascale said, adding that there remains potential for another tremor of similar or even larger magnitude during the initial days or weeks.

The Victoria State Emergency Service confirmed the incident and published a community information notice through VicEmergency immediately following the 2:01 am quake. Officials stressed that there was no immediate threat to the community and no direct action was required from residents, though the agency utilized the event to remind the public of standard earthquake safety protocols.

“Tonight’s earthquake is a timely reminder to know what to do when an earthquake occurs,” the SES stated, advising residents to drop to the ground, take cover under sturdy furniture, and protect their head and neck until shaking ceases. Anyone requiring assistance has been directed to contact the SES.

Regional Seismic History Since 2021

Saturday’s tremor marks the largest earthquake to hit Victoria since October 2023, when a magnitude 5.0 earthquake centered on the Great Ocean Road shook parts of Melbourne. Seismic activity has experienced a noticeable spike across the state since a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck in September 2021, damaging structures in Melbourne and sending shockwaves throughout south-eastern Australia. That 2021 event stands as the largest recorded within metropolitan Melbourne in 120 years.

Subsequent years have seen intermittent seismic events across the region, including a magnitude 3.8 aftershock near Sunbury in May 2023, a 4.6 magnitude quake centered near Mount Baw Baw in June 2023 that drew more than 10,000 reports, and a magnitude 3.2 earthquake on the Mornington Peninsula in August of the previous year. Seismologists have previously characterized these recurring tremors as normal seismic activity in the aftermath of the September 2021 earthquake.