Fox News Ranks No. 1 on YouTube for Eighth Consecutive Quarter in Q3 2026

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Fox News Media Captures 918 Million YouTube Views to Lead News Brands in Q3 2026

Fox News Media closed out the third quarter of 2026 as the No. 1 news brand on YouTube for the eighth consecutive quarter, pulling in 918 million video views to lead all competitors, according to data from Emplifi.

During the three-month period, MS NOW finished second behind Fox News with 889 million views, while CNN managed 712 million views, according to Emplifi metrics.

Broadcast networks followed further down the quarterly rankings. ABC delivered 442 million views, NBC News secured 356 million, and CBS News settled at 149 million video views, as reported by Emplifi. Looking across the broader span of the year, Fox News has accumulated 3.5 billion video views throughout 2026, building a 32% lead over its nearest competitor, MS NOW.

Business Programming and Cable Dominance Bolster Network Reach

The digital expansion extended into specialized market segments during the quarter. FOX Business’ YouTube generated 139 million video views, capturing the top spot in business competition for the 27th consecutive quarter, according to Comscore Social data.

Photo: paprclips.com

This digital viewership performance parallels traditional television metrics. Fox News Channel finished the third quarter at the top of all cable, outpacing CNN and MS NOW combined across multiple categories. Concurrently, the network’s program lineup continued its long-running streak, with The Five leading cable news for the 20th straight quarter.

Cross-Platform Engagement Metrics Highlight Digital Footprint

Beyond video hosting platforms, Fox News maintained the top ranking in social engagement during the quarter, recording 280 million interactions across Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok, according to Emplifi.

A breakdown of the social metrics reveals distinct audience distribution across applications. TikTok generated 126.7 million interactions, followed by Facebook with 85.1 million interactions and Instagram with 54.1 million. Engagement on X totaled 14.6 million interactions during the quarter.