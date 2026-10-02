Inside World Champion Brandon McNulty’s Custom Colnago Y1Rs

Brandon McNulty Debuts Custom Rainbow Colnago Y1Rs in Bologna

Brandon McNulty races the Giro dell’Emilia on a custom-painted Colnago Y1Rs featuring the rainbow bands of the UCI World Champion.

Fantasy & Market Impact UAE Team Emirates-XRG maintains the iconic jersey for the third consecutive year.

Inside the Setup of a World Champion’s Aero Machine

Colnago presented three identical Y1Rs framesets—one primary race bike and two spares—to McNulty in a hotel parking lot service course in Bologna. The aero bike’s deep black background is enriched with glitter to recall the stars of the USA flag, paired with sharply defined blue, red, yellow, and green color-block bands across the frame and rear stays.

Component Specification Frameset Colnago Y1Rs, Size L Wheels Enve SES 4.5 Pro Tires Continental GP5000 TT, 700x28c Drivetrain Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, 2×12-speed Crankset Shimano Dura-Ace with power meter, 170mm Chainrings 54/40T (Carbon-Ti on race bike) Cassette Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-34T

McNulty’s build stays remarkably close to stock specifications available to everyday riders. Bicycling observed that the bike avoids recently spotted prototype Shimano road components, running R9100 pedals and standard Dura-Ace Di2 architecture. Special touches remain limited to a Bikone ceramic bearing bottom bracket, a Carbon-Ti UDH-compatible hanger, and Carbon-Ti chainrings on the primary machine. The rolling stock relies on 28mm-wide Continental GP5000 TT tires mounted to Enve SES 4.5 Pro wheels.

Team Continuity and the Rainbow Jersey Legacy

McNulty’s triumph in Montreal delivered America’s first elite men’s road world title in 33 years. The victory keeps the rainbow jersey within the UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad for the third consecutive year. Alongside the custom hardware, team sponsor Pissei rolled out updated speedsuits, jerseys, and bib shorts matching the new championship livery, while McNulty paired the kit with fresh MET Manta aero helmets.

Photo: bikeradar.com

Colnago explained that the design weaves together multiple threads of heritage. “The result is a Y1Rs that brings together the rainbow jersey, American pride, Colnago heritage and the story of Montreal in a single frame – with every detail designed to mark the moment when Brandon McNulty became World Champion,” Colnago stated. With mechanics finalizing identical fit dimensions across all three team bikes in Bologna, McNulty takes the start line at the Giro dell’Emilia.

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