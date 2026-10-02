Spanish Right-Wing Lawmakers Vote Down Housing Crisis Decrees

On Friday, October 2, 2026, Spanish right-wing lawmakers joined forces in Madrid to vote down emergency government decrees aimed at curbing the country’s severe housing crisis, directly defying a swelling protest movement demanding immediate economic relief and affordable rents.

Parliamentary Showdown in Madrid

The legislative defeat followed five hours of intense debate in the Spanish parliament. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialist-led coalition had put forward two emergency decrees designed to tackle skyrocketing property costs. The proposed measures included a ban on evictions until 2030, a two-year extension of existing tenancy agreements expiring before December 31, 2028, and strict regulations on temporary lettings and room-by-room rentals. Crucially, the legislation also sought to prohibit the purchase of flats by investment firms—commonly referred to as vulture funds—until 2028, as reported by RTE.ie. Ahead of the session, the Council of Ministers had pushed for the extraordinary plenary vote to quell mounting public anger.

However, the conservative People’s Party (PP), the far-right Vox, and the Catalan pro-independence party Junts united to defeat both measures. Speaking for the conservative opposition, PP lawmaker Juan Bravo argued that regulatory intervention was the wrong tool for the economic challenge. “Housing doesn’t become more affordable through decrees; it becomes more affordable by building more homes,” Bravo stated, as detailed by The Guardian and The Irish Times. Meanwhile, POLITICO noted that the vote was conducted by a show of hands at the request of the Socialist Party and its far-left coalition partner Sumar, forcing lawmakers to publicly record their positions on property rights and market interventions.

The Human Toll Behind the Protests

Public frustration had reached a boiling point late last month following the eviction of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal. The wheelchair-using octogenarian was forced from the Madrid apartment she had lived in for 70 years after an investment fund demanded a 230% rent increase that she could not afford. Although the investment firm subsequently reversed course and struck a deal allowing Abascal to return at a near-original rent, her plight galvanized a nationwide movement. According to data highlighted by The Guardian, rents across Spain have surged by 80% over the past decade, while overall home prices have climbed 63%. Figures from the Youth Council of Spain indicate that average monthly rents have reached €1,176 ($1,323), consuming 98.7% of the average salary for workers under 30.

Photo: politico.eu

Outside the parliament building on Friday, hundreds of demonstrators held up signs featuring images of vultures and chanted slogans such as, “Your profits, our misery.” When news of the parliamentary defeat filtered out to the crowds, it was met with loud boos and cries of shame. The protests have notably centered around a sprawling encampment in Madrid’s central Puerta del Sol plaza. What began a week prior with just 10 tents had expanded by Friday to more than 1,200 tents, functioning as an organized settlement complete with its own street names, a medical center, and a co-working space.

Political Fallout and Snap Election Speculation

Prime Minister Sánchez responded aggressively to the parliamentary blockade, utilizing social media to frame the vote as a moral test for the nation’s political class. “You’re with the social majority or with speculators,” Sánchez wrote on X, adding that the outcome would reveal the true colors of right-wing parties.

Photo: RTE.ie

The housing showdown has scrambled Spain’s domestic political calculus. The crisis has briefly shifted national attention away from recent events in Ceuta and various domestic political controversies. With opinion polls indicating that roughly two-thirds of the Spanish public supports government intervention to cap housing prices, sources disclosed to Eldiario.es and reported by POLITICO that Sánchez is actively weighing whether to bring forward next year’s general election, potentially scheduling a snap vote as early as this November. Current electoral polls show the center-right People’s Party leading with 34% support, while Vox polls at 18%.

Key Figures and Political Positions in Spain’s Housing Crisis Entity / Stakeholder Stance on Housing Decrees Proposed Alternative / Action PSOE & Sumar Coalition Supportive Ban evictions until 2030, restrict vulture funds, and regulate temporary leases. People’s Party (PP) Opposed Favor deregulation and increasing housing supply through new construction. Vox Opposed Protect property rights of landlords; reject government price controls. Junts Opposed Voted with right-wing bloc to defeat the emergency legislative packages.

What Comes Next for Tenants and Lawmakers

Despite the legislative setback, housing activists have made clear that the movement will not disband. The Confederation of Tenants’ Unions issued a sharp rebuke following the vote, calling for heightened mobilization across the country. “In the face of a parliament that is out of touch, the answer is more organisation and mobilisation,” the union stated, announcing plans for nationwide street demonstrations over the weekend and hinting at a potential general strike. As protesters regroup inside the Puerta del Sol encampment, the gap between Spain’s political leadership and its urban tenants continues to widen.