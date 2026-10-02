Four crew members launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, heading toward the International Space Station on a long-duration science mission.

Arrival at Kennedy Space Center and Final Launch Preparations

The four crew members arrived at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on September 27, 2026, at 12:56 local time to complete quarantine protocols and final pre-flight checks, chatnews.id reported. Chatnews.id noted that the group flew in from the Johnson Space Center in Houston and stopped for refueling in Mississippi before touching down at the launch site. Telset.id reported that the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule lifted off at 11:10 AM Eastern Time from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. TVRI News reported that thick clouds initially threatened to scrub the morning countdown, but atmospheric conditions eventually cleared enough for a safe liftoff.

Photo: TVRI News

International Crew Composition and Expedition 75 Duties

JournalArta reported the crew roster includes NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins as commander on her second flight, marking a milestone as the first Black woman to command a long-duration ISS crew. Luke Delaney serves as pilot on his first flight, alongside Canadian Space Agency mission specialist Joshua Kutryk and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov, according to JournalArta. The incoming quartet will replace the crew of the SpaceX Crew-12 mission, who previously had to shelter inside their capsule in June following an air leak aboard the station, Telset.id reported.

Photo: ChatNews.id

The spacecraft achieved an exceptionally fast trajectory after clearing Earth’s atmosphere. The mission achieved a transit time of seven hours and fifty minutes from liftoff to docking, marking a speed record for a United States spacecraft traveling to the station. JournalArta specified that the Crew Dragon capsule, named Grace, docked with the forward port of the Harmony module at 23:05 UTC. TVRI News reported that Commander Watkins radioed back to mission control after reaching orbit to express gratitude for the smooth ride, stating over the radio, “Thank you for the wonderful ride.”

Future Artemis Explorations and Upcoming Flight Manifests

The operational cadence supports broader agency goals extending beyond low-Earth orbit. Telset.id reported that the flight takes place as NASA works toward returning humans to the lunar surface by 2028, following the Artemis II lunar flyby completed on April 10 and planned lunar lander tests with SpaceX and Blue Origin during Artemis III in 2027. Chatnews.id reported that NASA has already lined up the subsequent Crew-14 rotation, targeted for launch in the spring of 2027 with NASA astronauts Kayla Barron and Chris Birch, JAXA astronaut Makoto Suwa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Arutyun Kiviryan.