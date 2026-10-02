World Airports: 9.8 Billion Passengers and the Top 10 Busiest Hubs in 2025

Global air travel rebounded sharply in 2025, with airports worldwide handling approximately 9.8 billion passengers. According to data released by Airports Council International (ACI World) and covered by Revista Mercado, this volume represents a 3.6% increase over 2024 figures and a 7.3% jump compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Atlanta Retains the Top Spot Amid Domestic Market Strength

The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport maintained its position as the busiest passenger terminal globally in 2025, recording 106,302,208 travelers. Here is why that matters: even though the facility experienced a 1.6% dip in traffic compared to the previous year, it easily stayed above the 100-million threshold.

Atlanta’s dominance stems directly from the sheer scale of the United States domestic aviation market. In fact, domestic travel anchors the performance of several major American hubs. Airports across the United States regularly see domestic passengers account for anywhere between 80% and 95% of their total annual traffic.

Global Hubs and the Shifting Middle of the Rankings

Behind Atlanta, the Dubai International Airport secured second place with 95,192,160 passengers. Unlike its American counterpart, Dubai posted a 3.1% traffic increase, cementing its role as a primary international connector linking Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Meanwhile, Tokyo Haneda Airport climbed from fourth to third place after moving 91,679,814 people—a notable 6.7% annual increase.

The middle tier of the global ranking proved exceptionally competitive. Every terminal positioned between fourth-place Dallas/Fort Worth and tenth-place Denver handled upwards of 82 million passengers.

Top 10 Busiest Airports Worldwide by Passenger Volume (2025) Rank Airport Country Total Passengers (Millions) 1 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta (ATL) United States 106.3 2 Dubai International (DXB) United Arab Emirates 95.2 3 Tokyo Haneda (HND) Japan 91.7 4 Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) United States 85.7 5 Shanghai Pudong (PVG) China 85.0 6 Chicago O’Hare (ORD) United States 84.9 7 London Heathrow (LHR) United Kingdom 84.5 8 Istanbul Airport (IST) Turkey 84.4 9 Guangzhou Baiyun (CAN) China 83.6 10 Denver International (DEN) United States 82.4

Asia-Pacific Reclaims Regional Momentum

Asian hubs staged a formidable return to the upper echelons of global aviation. Shanghai Pudong leaped from tenth place in 2024 to fifth in 2025, fueled by a 10.7% surge in passenger volume. Guangzhou Baiyun also advanced, securing the ninth spot with 83.6 million travelers.

ACI World attributes this upward trajectory to the broader post-pandemic recovery of international travel across the Asia-Pacific region. Expanded route connectivity and newly implemented visa policies further propelled these terminals forward.

Differentiating Total Passenger Volume from Aircraft Movements

Total passenger numbers do not tell the entire story of operational intensity. While Atlanta led in head count, Chicago O’Hare claimed the top spot for total aircraft movements during 2025, demonstrating the complex operational variables that distinguish sheer passenger volume from heavy flight frequency.