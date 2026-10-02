Fiscalía de Nuevo León investigates Montemorelos multi-homicide

A Family Tragedy in Montemorelos

Investigators in Nuevo León are working to reconstruct the final hours of a family whose lives ended in a multi-homicide and suicide in Montemorelos.

According to the Fiscalía General de Justicia de Nuevo León, the primary line of investigation points to Cinthia Abigaíl Tamez Rivera as the perpetrator of the killings before she took her own life. State Attorney General Javier Flores Saldívar outlined the sequence of events, stating that ballistic tests and shell casings found at the scenes point to a single .38 caliber automatic pistol used in the attacks.

The five bodies were found in a house and a vehicle in Nuevo León, leading the Fiscalía to consider a conflict between family members as the core hypothesis. The victims were identified as Cinthia Abigail Tamez Rivera, approximately 33 years old; her partner, Leodegario Moya Garza, 28 years old; and their children Gustavo, four years old; Bruno, 11; and Cristian, 10 years old. Posteriormente sale y ultima al other menor y se priva de la vida. Elaborating on the forensic findings, he affirmed: El arma es un calibre .38, pistola automática.

The Timeline and Evidence Across Crime Scenes

The violence unfolded across two distinct addresses in the municipality. Investigators established that the initial incident occurred at a residence on Los Nogales Street in the Colonia Los Fresnos area, where Leodegario Moya and the minors Christian, 12, and Bruno, 11, were found lifeless. (Note: sources variously state Cristian was 10 or 12 years old.)

Following the initial altercation at the house, Tamez Rivera reportedly left the property accompanied by her four-year-old son, Gustavo, driving a Jeep Mojave. Mother and child were later found dead on Del Sabino Street within the same sector. Forensic teams confirmed that the shell casings recovered from both locations matched the .38 caliber weapon recovered near the mother, reinforcing the hypothesis of a domestic homicide followed by suicide.

Unresolved Questions and Final Hours

State prosecutors are examining the events leading up to the tragedy, including reports of a heated argument between the couple during the early morning hours. Investigators reviewing the household noted that beer and whisky containers were found inside the home, indicating the couple had been drinking following an outing in an RZR all-terrain vehicle. Authorities officially ruled out the presence of illicit drugs at the scene.

Photo: Yahoo

The case has also drawn scrutiny toward the digital footprint left by those involved. Hours before the discovery, Tamez Rivera shared content on TikTok depicting her daily life and outings, including a video aboard an RZR vehicle listening to music accompanied by the message: No todos conocen mi lado cu?&%o. Yo soy capaz de quemar mi casa por ver la del vecino arder, y aun sabiendo que también me va a llevar la ve/a . As forensic studies and autopsies continue, the Nuevo León Fiscalía maintains an open investigation to determine the exact motive behind the violence that left a community searching for answers.

Photo: Telemundo