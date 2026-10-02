Dr. Kelly Ann Miller Obituary: Pediatrician and Beloved Mother

Dr. Kelly Ann Miller, DO, a pediatrician, wife, and mother, passed away suddenly.

Born to David and Melanie Schipper in Gatesville on May 14, 1969, Dr. Miller spent her early years across various small Texas towns before moving to Los Alamos, New Mexico—a place that remained close to her heart throughout her life. She spent her professional life as a pediatrician. According to Lacy Funeral Home, she spared nothing in caring for her patients and as their tireless advocate.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Pediatric Advocacy: Dr. Miller’s career as a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) involved caring for her patients.

Dr. Miller’s career as a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) involved caring for her patients. Sudden Loss Impact: The passing of a community physician.

The Life and Medical Career of Dr. Kelly Ann Miller

Dr. Miller earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree.

Lacy Funeral Home records indicate that her family views safeguarding children as the most fitting tribute to her memory.

Professional Profile and Background Summary Attribute Details Full Name Dr. Kelly Ann Miller, DO Profession Pediatrician (Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine) Birth Date May 14, 1969 Hometown Roots Gatesville, Texas / Los Alamos, New Mexico Surviving Family Husband Thad Miller (married 35 years), daughters Erin and Emily Hayes Miller, and extended family

Community Response and Memorial Tributes

The sudden nature of Dr. Miller’s passing has resonated deeply. According to Lacy Funeral Home, numerous friends, family members, and community supporters have utilized tribute walls to send flowers, plant memorial trees, and express their condolences.

Among those sharing tributes, Cissy, Braden, Brynlin, Blakelyn, and Alice Ward noted via the Lacy Funeral Home tribute wall, “What a gift that she was a part of our lives, we all are better because of it. She was such a wonderful human and will be greatly missed.”

Family Legacy and Future Remembrance

Dr. Miller is survived by her husband of 35 years, Thad Miller; her daughters Erin Miller and Emily Hayes Miller; son-in-law Brandon Hayes Miller; parents David and Patricia Schipper; and her brother Jason Schipper along with his wife Barbara. She was preceded in death by her mother, Melanie Schipper.

As noted by Lacy Funeral Home, those wishing to honor her memory may do so by visiting their floral store or planting a memorial tree.

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