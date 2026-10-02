Metformin in Pregnancy Shows No Child Neurodevelopmental Risk

Infants exposed to the oral diabetes medication metformin during fetal development face no elevated risk of neurodevelopmental delays by age five, according to a recent population-level study published in JAMA Network Open. The findings offer reassurance to clinicians and patients navigating treatment choices for gestational and type 2 diabetes.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What was studied: Researchers tracked thousands of children exposed to metformin in the womb to see if the medication impacts neurological development by the time children reach school age.

Researchers tracked thousands of children exposed to metformin in the womb to see if the medication impacts neurological development by the time children reach school age. The core finding: Metformin exposure showed no link to developmental delays, communication hurdles, or cognitive challenges by age five.

Metformin exposure showed no link to developmental delays, communication hurdles, or cognitive challenges by age five. Why it matters: Pregnant patients who need a lower-cost, oral alternative to daily insulin injections now have stronger safety data supporting metformin’s use across gestation.

Long-Term Safety Data Addresses Placental Crossing Concerns

Because metformin crosses the placental barrier, clinicians have historically expressed hesitancy regarding its long-term impact on offspring. While the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists lists the medication as a reasonable alternative to insulin, lingering questions about fetal exposure have persisted in maternal-fetal medicine.

“There’s a bit of hesitancy using metformin in pregnancy because we know that it crosses the placenta, and the long-term impacts for the child have been less well described in the past,” said Hannah Gordon, MD, a perinatal epidemiology researcher at Mercy Hospital for Women in Heidelberg, Australia, who led the study. “We found there was no difference in outcomes across all of the domains assessed.”

Diabetes affects roughly 1 in 9 women in the United States, predominantly driven by type 2 diabetes, while gestational diabetes complicates up to 9 percent of all pregnancies. For patients seeking to avoid self-administered insulin injections up to four times a day, metformin provides an accessible oral option. However, establishing its neurodevelopmental safety profile remained a priority for clinical researchers.

Population-Level Analysis of 177,409 Children in Victoria, Australia

To evaluate these long-term outcomes, Gordon and her research team conducted a retrospective population study analyzing state-level health and education data from Victoria, Australia. The cohort encompassed 177,409 children born between 2009 and 2020, of whom 1,095 had documented in utero metformin exposure.

Maternal indications for the medication in the exposed group included gestational diabetes at 39.2 percent, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) at 22.8 percent, and type 2 diabetes at 17.9 percent. The researchers cross-referenced these records with national data gathered during children’s first year of full-time school between ages four and six, predominantly at age five. Assessments measured physical health, social competence, emotional maturity, school-based language and cognitive skills, and communication.

“Ages 4 to 6 is a sweet spot in that we’ve got high-quality data that is validated, but is also predictive of future educational outcomes,” Gordon noted. Developmental vulnerability was defined as scoring below the 10th percentile in two or more assessed areas.

Table: Key Metrics from the Victoria, Australia Metformin Pregnancy Cohort Metric Data Point / Value Total Cohort Size 177,409 children (51.1% male) Metformin-Exposed Pregnancies 1,095 children Primary Exposure Indications Gestational diabetes (39.2%), PCOS (22.8%), Type 2 diabetes (17.9%) Adjusted Neurodevelopment Risk (Overall) ARR 0.97; 95% CI 0.74–1.29 Adjusted Risk (GDM / Type 2 Subgroup) ARR 1.08; 95% CI 0.86–1.35

Controlling for Confounding Variables and Subgroup Outcomes

After adjusting for critical confounding variables such as maternal age, body mass index (BMI), education level, and socioeconomic status, metformin use during pregnancy displayed no statistically significant association with adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes (adjusted risk ratio [ARR], 0.97; 95% CI, 0.74–1.29).

The investigative team also examined a specific subsample of women diagnosed with gestational diabetes or type 2 diabetes (n = 16,121). Within this subgroup, 20.7 percent of metformin-exposed children were classified as developmentally vulnerable, compared with 15.9 percent of unexposed peers. However, after rigorous multivariable adjustment, this variance lost statistical significance (ARR, 1.08; 95% CI, 0.86–1.35).

Lydia Shook, MD, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Mass General Hospital in Boston, emphasized the clinical value of adding population-scale evidence to existing smaller trials. “Now we have long-term safety data to support its use,” Shook stated. “It’s helpful to have a large, population-based study to say, ‘We don’t think there’s a signal towards harm.'”

Funding Sources and Future Clinical Implications

The research received grant funding from the Norman Beischer Medical Research Foundation and the Australasian Diabetes in Pregnancy Society. Both lead investigator Hannah Gordon and editorial commentator Lydia Shook reported having no financial conflicts of interest.

Diabetes during pregnancy may increase the risk of neurodevelopmental conditions in children

As obstetric care providers continue to weigh pharmacological options for managing hyperglycemia of pregnancy, these findings strengthen the evidence base supporting metformin as a viable alternative to daily insulin injections, helping clinicians reassure patients concerned about long-term offspring development.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or qualified healthcare provider with any questions regarding a medical condition or treatment plan.