Hailey Van Lith joins Tokomanawa Queens in New Zealand

Hailey Van Lith reflects on her turbulent professional basketball journey, detailing how unexpected roster cuts, injuries, and team changes stripped away her childhood expectations. Following her rookie season plagued by ankle issues and stints with the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun, the 25-year-old guard is shifting her focus to the Tauihi Basketball League with the Porirua-based Tokomanawa Queens.

Fantasy & Market Impact International Usage Spike: Van Lith’s move to the New Zealand Tauihi Basketball League provides an immediate opportunity for high usage rates and heavy minutes, offering a strong bounce-back platform after limited WNBA floor time.

Van Lith’s move to the New Zealand Tauihi Basketball League provides an immediate opportunity for high usage rates and heavy minutes, offering a strong bounce-back platform after limited WNBA floor time. Roster Chemistry Bonus: Re-teaming with Charlisse Leger-Walker in Porirua creates an established backcourt synergy that could dominate domestic-league defensive schemes.

Re-teaming with Charlisse Leger-Walker in Porirua creates an established backcourt synergy that could dominate domestic-league defensive schemes. WNBA Stock Watch: A healthy, productive international campaign serves as vital tape for front offices evaluating training camp invites ahead of the next WNBA cycle.

Shattered Expectations After a Decorated Collegiate Rise

The trajectory of Van Lith’s career stands in stark contrast to the accolades she accumulated as a five-star recruit out of Cashmere High School in Washington State. Ranked by many media outlets as one of the top-10 prospects in the country, the southpaw combo guard built a formidable resume across three years at Louisville, a subsequent transfer to Louisiana State University, and a final collegiate season at Texas Christian University. Her marketability soared alongside her on-court production, leading to major brand partnerships—including being one of the first 15 female college athletes signed as brand representatives by Adidas—and a bronze medal with the United States 3×3 squad at the 2024 Olympic Games. Yet, the reality of the professional ranks quickly disrupted those long-held plans.

Selected 11th overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2025 WNBA draft, Van Lith faced an immediate roadblock during her rookie campaign. Persistent ankle injuries limited her effectiveness, ultimately forcing the franchise to shut her down over the final seven games of the season. She finished her rookie year with 29 appearances before undergoing surgery on her right ankle during the off-season. The reset did little to stabilize her professional path, as the Sky waived her just days before the start of the 2026 season due to a mismatch with the coaching staff’s preferred tactical style.

Navigating Waivers, Development Deals, and Roster Turbulence

The Connecticut Sun claimed Van Lith off waivers ahead of the 2026 campaign, pairing her with Charlisse Leger-Walker. Roster instability continued to shadow the guard, resulting in a waiver on May 28 before she re-signed on a development deal two days later. An injury and international absence window later opened a temporary door, allowing Van Lith to secure a seven-day contract in late August while teammate Leila Lacan participated in FIBA World Cup commitments. She ultimately logged 12 additional games under the development framework, capping her 2026 WNBA season at 21 total appearances.

Hailey Van Lith Professional Transition Metrics (2025–2026) Team / Franchise Season Appearances Key Roster Milestone Chicago Sky 2025 29 Drafted 11th overall; rookie season cut short by ankle surgery Connecticut Sun 2026 21 Claimed off waivers; split time on development and 7-day contracts Tokomanawa Queens 2026 – Signed for Tauihi Basketball League campaign alongside Leger-Walker

Reflecting on the unpredictable nature of her journey, Van Lith admitted the stark divergence between her childhood visions and her current reality. “I think the most challenging part of it is that it’s been almost the complete opposite of what I envisioned it being when I was young and I used to think of what I thought my career would look like,” Van Lith said. “It’s [as] far as you could get from that, just from all the unexpected things that have happened, like me transferring and then me transferring again and getting drafted to who I got drafted to, having the injuries – there’s been a lot of things that weren’t planned in my head. That’s not how I envisioned it.”

Rebuilding Confidence in the Tauihi Basketball League

Despite the unexpected hurdles, Van Lith maintains absolute clarity regarding her physical health and on-court skill set. Entering her next chapter with a clean bill of health, she emphasizes her readiness to contribute across multiple facets of the game. “On the court, my body is completely healthy, I’m in great shape and I’m feeling very confident in all the things I bring to the table, whether that’s shooting, whether that’s playmaking, whether that’s the style of defence that I’m taking as an approach, just feeling ultra confident in the things that I do well and going into whatever training camp may bring next WNBA season for me,” Van Lith stated.

The move to New Zealand’s Tokomanawa Queens materialized somewhat organically through her relationship with Leger-Walker. What began as a budding professional bond in Connecticut blossomed into an unexpected international partnership in Porirua. As Van Lith prepares for the Tauihi Basketball League season, she remains focused strictly on managing her daily mindset and performing when the whistle blows. “Just dealing [with] and managing those expectations of what I thought it would be, but then also realising that the only thing I can control is the present and what I have now is what I have to work with,” she said.

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