Banco Sofitasa Lists on the Caracas Stock Exchange to Fund Expansion

Banco Sofitasa has officially joined the Bolsa de Valores de Caracas (BVC) as an equity issuer, launching an initial public offering of between 1% and 1.5% of its share capital.

The Bottom Line Initial Public Offering: Sofitasa is issuing 1% to 1.5% of its stock, targeting retail investors first before opening to institutional buyers starting in 2027.

Sofitasa is issuing 1% to 1.5% of its stock, targeting retail investors first before opening to institutional buyers starting in 2027. Stellar Balance Sheet: The bank posted a 1,044.03% year-over-year asset increase to 81,383.33 million bolívares, per Aristimuño Herrera & Associates data.

The bank posted a 1,044.03% year-over-year asset increase to 81,383.33 million bolívares, per Aristimuño Herrera & Associates data. Market Expansion: BVC leadership notes the exchange has traded over $1.2 billion in 2026, marking a 76% real increase over the previous year.

Supervised Trading Scales Up for Retail and Institutional Investors

The initial phase of Sofitasa’s equity rollout focuses squarely on retail and small-scale investors. Supervised directly by the Superintendencia Nacional de Valores (Sunaval), the process will expand to incorporate institutional investors starting in 2027.

During the traditional opening bell ceremony, exchange leaders expressed their goal to broaden the pool of active corporate issuers. Grasso Vecchio noted that total BVC trading volume surpassed $1.2 billion in 2026, delivering a 76% real increase compared to the same period in 2025. Expressing optimism over the growth of fixed-income and variable-income markets with an even greater expansion of other goods markets and special operations, Grasso formulated a call to public and private companies to follow Sofitasa’s example and incorporate themselves into the market.

Rapid Asset Growth Sets the Stage for Public Listing

Financial indicators preceding the public offering demonstrate substantial balance sheet momentum. Data compiled by the consultancy Aristimuño Herrera & Associates shows Sofitasa’s total assets climbed 1,044.03% year-over-year, hitting 81,383.33 million bolívares. Meanwhile, total deposits rose 1,314% to 38,120.21 million bolívares.

Financial Metric Reported Figure Growth / Change Total Assets 81,383.33 million bolívares +1,044.03% YoY Total Deposits 38,120.21 million bolívares +1,314% YoY Credit Portfolio (August) 36,124.45 million bolívares +7,053.18 million bolívares Total Equity (Patrimonio) 30,569.40 million bolívares +1,053% Annualized

Credit expansion matched this upward trajectory. The bank’s credit portfolio expanded by 7,053.18 million bolívares in August alone, bringing its total loan volume to 36,124.45 million bolívares and placing it thirteenth among national lenders by loan issuance. Institutional equity also advanced 1,053% on an annualized basis, settling at 30,569.40 million bolívares.

Corporate Governance and Regional Legacy

Reflecting on the bank’s operational history, Nogueroles pointed to the institution’s presence in the western region of the country, recalling the institution’s founder, Táchira businessman Juan Antonio Galeazzi, as an example of growth and vision when constituting a regional bank with a strong financial presence, noting that all of Táchira was mortgaged with Sofitasa.

Public listings demand heightened structural transparency. Nogueroles noted that his alma mater in the national banking sector was Banco Provincial, where he entered in the year 1955 and has not stopped working every day since. Stressing that banks must be an example of transparency and efficiency to generate confidence in their clients, Nogueroles stated: The companies that have shareholders feel observed from within and that is why it is important to be in the Caracas Stock Exchange. Adding that he has invested everything he has in the country and does not intend to stay still, Nogueroles affirmed: I do believe in the market. I am convinced that markets give opportunities to the public. People must be shareholder of all companies.

Exchange Leadership Eyes Broader Corporate Participation

During the opening bell ceremony, featuring participants such as Carlos Guruceaga, president of BNCI Casa de Bolsa and vice president of the Caracas Stock Exchange, as well as legal consultant María Estrella Franco, BVC leadership evaluated the arrival of the financial entity. Grasso Vecchio pointed out that they are very happy with the incorporation of a financial company that is booming and growing, and outlined ambitious targets for future corporate listings by stating: We want them not to be 80, 100, we want them to be 200, 300, and we are working for it.