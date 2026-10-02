Thomas Mapfumo to Honor Chivayo Deal Despite Businessman’s Death

Chimurenga music legend Thomas Mapfumo has confirmed his commitment to fulfilling a million-dollar performance deal arranged by the late businessman Wicknell Chivayo, despite Chivayo’s fatal helicopter crash. Mapfumo, who was brought back to the country under the agreement, will perform at musician Jah Prayzah’s rescheduled wedding celebrations.

The Bottom Line The Agreement: Wicknell Chivayo brought Thomas Mapfumo back to the country under a million-dollar deal to perform at two events.

Wicknell Chivayo brought Thomas Mapfumo back to the country under a million-dollar deal to perform at two events. The Tragedy: Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke, Senelisiwe Magagula, Kelvin Soda, and Courage Mutavirwa died in a helicopter crash, forcing event postponements.

Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke, Senelisiwe Magagula, Kelvin Soda, and Courage Mutavirwa died in a helicopter crash, forcing event postponements. The Commitment: Mapfumo and the Chimurenga Music Company confirmed they will honor the performance obligations once new dates are finalized.

Mapfumo Vows to Honor Chivayo Deal After Fatal Crash

Chimurenga music icon Thomas Mapfumo remains tied to the million-dollar performance agreement that brought him back to the country, even as the untimely death of businessman Wicknell Chivayo reshapes the entertainment calendar. Chivayo brought Mapfumo back to the country to feature in a deal for two events before a tragic helicopter accident cut the businessman’s life short on Wednesday, alongside his wife Lucy Muteke, Senelisiwe Magagula, Kelvin Soda, and Courage Mutavirwa.

Mapfumo and The Blacks Unlimited issued a formal statement extending condolences to the Chivayo family and the relatives of all the crash victims, offering prayers for comfort during a devastating period. Beyond the expressions of grief, the Chimurenga Music Company addressed the business reality of the unfulfilled contract, clarifying its position regarding upcoming performances.

Jah Prayzah Wedding Postponed Following Tragedy

The million-dollar arrangement involved a performance scheduled for Saturday 3 October, at musician Jah Prayzah’s wedding celebration, reportedly in Victoria Falls. Following the aviation disaster, Jah Prayzah’s management team moved to postpone the ceremony indefinitely.

Despite the disruption, Mapfumo confirmed that his camp has remained in direct communication with Mr. Mukombe’s management team. The Chimurenga Music Company remains fully committed to fulfilling its obligation to perform at Mr. and Mrs. Mukombe’s wedding celebrations once a new date is officially confirmed.

Event Schedule and Adjustments Following the Chivayo Tragedy Event Original Date / Location Current Status Jah Prayzah Wedding Celebration Saturday 3 October (Victoria Falls) Indefinitely postponed; Mapfumo remains committed to perform upon rescheduling. Chivayo Birthday & Housewarming Later this month (Gandami, Chivhu) Status uncertain following the deaths of Wicknell Chivayo and Lucy Muteke.

Uncertainty Surrounds Remaining Gandami Celebrations

Beyond the wedding performance, the million-dollar deal encompassed a second gathering: a combined housewarming party and birthday celebration for Chivayo slated for later this month at his rural home in Gandami, Chivhu.